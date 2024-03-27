Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S4 Capital plc (SCPPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024
S4 Capital plc (OTCPK:SCPPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sorrell - Executive Chairman
Mary Basterfield - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Spirit - Chief Growth Officer
Wesley ter Haar - Executive Director, Co-Founder of MediaMonks
Jean-Benoit Bertie - Chief Operating Officer
Brady Brim-DeForest - TheoremOne CEO
Christopher Martin - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Singlehurst - Citi
Joe Spooner - HSBC
Steve Liechti - Numis
Fiona Orford-Williams - Edison Group

Martin Sorrell

So good morning everybody, I'm here in London. I'm joined by on my left Scott Spirit. On my right Mary Basterfield and for the first time on our extreme is right Jean-Benoit Bertie who as you've seen from the release has joined us now as Chief Operating Officer of S4.

The Presentation today is got a number of aspects to it. I'll do a brief introduction, then hand over to Scott to talk a little bit about our strategy. Mary will talk about our results and then Scott will again will talk about market momentum and client analysis and then Wesley ter Haar, who is in Las Vegas? So it's really early morning for him; will cover artificial intelligence and what we're seeing there and I'll do a brief summary and outlook and then for Q&A we have Brady, where are you Brady?

Brady Brim-DeForest

We met early here, too.

Martin Sorrell

Okay. Thank you for any morning and Chris Martin Is in Barcelona. It's a little bit more civilized. So with that let's move to the introduction. Just want to make a few comments on the release and what we're seeing. So after four years of very strong Organic growth to 2023 was a very challenging year. That did reflect global macroeconomic conditions. But it also reflected considerable client caution as interest rates rose

