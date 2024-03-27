NoDerog

Introduction

Mundane and boring companies often turn into exciting investments over the long term, fueled by compounding power. Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) exemplifies this phenomenon. Founded in 1846, Church & Dwight is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate (that is, baking soda) and its iconic Arm & Hammer brand finds a place in 86% of American households. Renowned for its consistent results over long periods, this company has become a well-oiled compounding machine thanks to its consistent execution and thoughtful M&A strategy.

After an abysmal 2022 - when the company reported margin compression and the first negative total shareholder return (TSR) in sixteen years - Church & Dwight has rebounded strongly and is now back to all-time highs.

Last summer, I shared my view on the company which was double-sided. On one hand, I saw Church and Dwight's business execution on track. On the other, the valuation was becoming a bit stretched and the company's growth guidance seemed a bit low, making me revise my buy rating to a hold. While in the past 10 years, the company has returned 12.6% on average, in the past three years, the average returns have only been 4% (although in 2023 it reported a YoY growth of 18.7%). Since Church & Dwight is the smallest position in my portfolio, making up around 1%, I have been thinking more than once about what to do with it, whether to increase it or discard it. The company's weight on the S&P 500 is only 0.06%, therefore, my position means I am overweight the stock. Yet, being such a small position, my overall portfolio is not currently driven by this stock which made me go over the whole bull-case on Church and Dwight.

Church & Dwight's Business Model

Church & Dwight closed FY 2023 with $5.9 billion in sales. Usually, the company highlighted that 85% of these sales came from 14 so-called power brands. Right off the bat, let's state the core idea to pursue growth the company has been: seeking accretive deals and acquiring more power brands, just like the chart below shows. More or less, Church & Dwight closes one deal per year with a #1 or #2 brand with high profitability metrics. Most deals have been truly accretive, while others have proven to be problematic (i.e. Vitafusion).

During the last earnings call, Church & Dwight's CEO was clear about the way the company approaches new deals:

We are an acquisitive company. For many, many years, we've said the highest and best use of our cash flow is to buy brands. Our acquisition criteria are very specific, so we're very fussy about what we're going to buy. They have to be number one and number two brands. They need to have high-growth, high-margin brands, fast-moving consumables, asset light. We have to be able to bring something to the party and leverage our supply chain, and our internal capabilities, and they have to have a long-term sustainable competitive advantage.

Moreover, Church & Dwight seeks acquisitions of brands with low private label exposure, which for the company overall is estimated to be around 12%.

So, even though Church & Dwight presents itself through its evergreen model, I also believe that, beyond its operations targets, we can view the company as some kind of ETF on the whole consumer staples industry and with particular exposure to well-insulated and highly profitable niches. Once Church & Dwight purchases a brand and its products, it can immediately leverage its scale and distribution network, boosting sales revenue rapidly. This is what is happening with Hero and Therabreath, for example. Church & Dwight doesn't want to produce its products directly. It rather aims at distributing them at a larger scale. As a result, Church & Dwight is not a capital-intensive company and usually has capex at 2% of sales. Asset-light means that Church & Dwight doesn't want to buy businesses with production plans. The preference goes to those made by a third party, where the company can leverage its supply chain.

Because of its low capex, the company has one of the highest FCF to net income conversion rates in the industry, almost always above 110%.

A side note. I was taken aback when I read the transcript of the last earnings call. Here, it was announced that Church & Dwight doubled the size of its M&A department. In the past 16 years, it had only one person. Now it has two and a third one will probably be added in the next few months to focus on Europe and Asia. If we think about efficiency, here is an example: one single employee who found the deals Church & Dwight closed. Hats off to this employee, who helped the company compound and continuously grow.

Church & Dwight's Financials

Let's take a look at the company's last financials. Revenues were just shy of $6 billion. The company reported a beat across the board compared to its previous guidance: sales increased 9.2% YoY, with organic growth of 5.3%. Gross margin improved by 10 bps and EPS were 82% above those reported in 2022. Most important of all, operating cash came in above $1 billion. To Church & Dwight, cash flow matters. It is cash flow that drives value and valuation, but, in this particular company, it is also cash flow that drives M&A and capital allocation. This is why, as we will see later on in this article, the company keeps a close eye on its free cash flow conversion.

The company also announced a shift in its communication strategy. From now on, it won't talk about its 14 power brands, but it will focus on its main seven brands which, alone, make up 70% of the company's sales and profits.

Church & Dwight has also reported it is becoming more and more digital, with 20% of its sales being purchased online. That's over $1 billion in sales. Interestingly, the company has started to launch a few products online first, to gather enough data on consumers' reactions and patterns to elaborate a better shelf strategy.

Church & Dwight's Recent Acquisitions

Speaking of shelf strategy supported by online marketing spending and a big distribution network, we can take a look at what is happening with the latest two additions to Church & Dwight's brand portfolio: Therabreath, an alcohol-free mouthwash, and Hero, a leader in acne patches.

In the U.S. 63% of households use a mouthwash product. Therabreath has about 7% market share, as Church & Dwight reported during the last earnings call. However, it started from having only 1% market share in 2021, when it was acquired. This is great market share growth, but there is also an enormous market yet to be penetrated. In the category of alcohol-free mouthwash, Therabreath has a 26% market share and is the leader. The company reported that this January, alcohol-free mouthwash overcame the alcohol segment in terms of size.

Hero is even more incredible. It started as a small brand with a 0.2% household penetration and it is now at 6.4%. How did this happen? Thanks to Church & Dwight's distribution network. Hero itself is driving the whole category growth, which has been reported to be around 20% YoY. In the acne care category, among acne patches, Hero has around 50% market share. And this year Church & Dwight is going to launch Hero in 40 countries around the world, as the company explained during the CAGNY 2024 Conference. I easily expect this category to generate $300-$400 million in sales soon.

In 2023, more than half of the 5.3% organic growth came from these two brands, proving them very good acquisitions for the company.

Church & Dwight's Balance Sheet

A company relying on acquisitions may have an overly leveraged balance sheet. With Church & Dwight, it is not so. Its credit ratings are A3 and BBB+ and its debt/EBITDA ratio is already below 2x, coming in at 1.8x. In 2024 it is expected to come as low as 1.6x.

What is the reason for this strength? Surely, Church & Dwight's management is conservative and operates well. Moreover, its benefits are linked to the company's operations rather than its stock performance. Thus, they incentivized to make the company's operations as lean and as efficient as possible.

To get an idea of what I am talking about, let's consider Church & Dwight's cash conversion cycle. This is a metric to understand the whole business operating process and it shows the time needed to convert an output of cash (i.e. raw and finished material costs) into an input of cash (i.e. sales). During the cycle, the company's cash is in inventories and accounts receivables, so the longer the cycle is, the more the company needs financing to keep running. The shorter the cycle, the more the company can rely on its financial means for its day-to-day operations.

Now, Church & Dwight has been able to take its cash conversion cycle from 52 days into the 20s. This is something that enables the company to lower its leverage.

Moreover, the company is a cash-generating machine. This enables it to quickly pay down any debt it takes to finance its acquisitions.

Church & Dwight's Dividend

Church & Dwight's main focus is on fueling its steady growth. This is why cash is first and foremost allocated to new deals. However, the company has a solid track record as a dividend payer and has always paid its dividend for over 120 years. In the past decade, it has been able to grow its dividend at a faster pace, compared to the smaller increases we have seen since 2019. Yet, its 4% dividend increases are solid and well supported by a payout ratio usually below 35%.

One of the questions that some analysts made to the company's management during the last earnings call had to do with shareholder returns. In particular, the company was asked what it plans on doing with its cash in case it keeps on building without finding new deals. The answer was clear: if the company hasn't have done a new deal by this time next year, it will be looking a lot harder at buybacks. Meanwhile, the company's cash is earning a 5% interest, which shouldn't be overlooked.

Church & Dwight's 2024 Outlook

Church & Dwight presented its new evergreen model at the end of FY 2023. It targets 4% organic sales growth instead of 3%. This is because the company did report an average of 4% organic sales growth for the past ten years. Therefore, it simply took this as the new realistic target. Gross margins constitute a key target for Church & Dwight. As the company's CEO explained during the CAGNY 2024 Conference, "gross margin drives EBITDA expansion, drive cash flow, it drives the ability to invest back into the top line and gives you optionality". Currently, Church & Dwight has a gross margin close to 44.1%, but it still has 140 bps to close the gap with the 45.5% it had before the pandemic.

Marketing expenses will stay flat at around 11% of sales, while SG&A expense is expected to stay flat or decrease by a maximum of 25 bps per year. At the same time, operating profit margins should expand by 50 bps per year. This gives us up to 75 bps of improved profitability metrics per year. EPS should therefore grow at an 8% pace, which is what is leading the stock steadily up over time.

However, the company's management warned investors to expect the first six months of 2024 to be essentially flat YoY, with the second half being the fiscal period where all the EPS growth will come from. This is because the second half of marketing spending is being moved to the first half due to new product introductions. In addition, the second half has easier comps.

Valuation

I think it is self-evident that I like the company, I like its business model and I like the higher targets the new evergreen model targets to achieve. In my portfolio, I give more weight to profitability metrics against valuation multiples. I have many holdings that score a D or an F based on Seeking Alpha's Quant Grades. But they all score at least a B when it comes to profitability. My second criterion after profitability is growth. Here I can accept a C if the overall picture is healthy.

The reason why I think profitability and growth are more important than valuation is because I am long-term oriented. If a company's profits are high and its growth is decent, it will compound quickly, catching up with apparently overstretched valuations.

As we can see, Church & Dwight currently has an F as its valuation grade, a C- as its growth grade, and a B+ in profitability. Regarding the latter, a company that is not happy with a 44.1% gross margin is incredible. Its net income margin is close to 13%, which is good. Its return on total capital is just above 10%. Here I am below my usual boundary, since I seek companies with at least a 15% ROTC. But this metric is a bit lower because of higher capex in the past two years. So, projecting it into the future, we should see it come up a few points.

In terms of growth, I am fine with a consumer staples business growing steadily at 4% to 5% per year. In particular, I like that this top-line growth drives higher EPS growth of 8% to 9%. It is not an outstanding growth, but it makes sense for the industry. My preference goes to low-to-mid-teens growth rates for my holdings. But Church & Dwight was part of my portfolio as somewhat of a defensive play and this sometimes carries along a lower growth rate.

The company generated $1 billion in operating cash and $765 million in FCF. This is a TTM FCF yield of 3%. But considering the capex will be lower, we can expect the fwd FCF to be somewhere around 3.5% to 4%. It is not extremely cheap, but it isn't expensive either.

In a discounted cash flow model where I forecast a FCF growth above 4% for the next five years and a perpetual growth rate of 2.25%. Discounting the stock by 5.45% (its WACC), I get a fair value of around $83.

This is exactly my average price. Currently, the company trades at $104, which is about 25% above its fair price. As much as I like the company, I see the current stock price as a bit too high to increase my position because it offers a low margin of safety.

So, here I am with the dilemma I was facing. Church & Dwight is a great company. But in my portfolio, it doesn't swing the needle. Therefore, I had to choose whether to make it a larger position or to move out of it to raise some cash for other opportunities. I am currently working to improve the quality of my holdings and concentrate my portfolio on fewer extremely strong holdings.

As much as I like Church & Dwight, I locked in my 25% gains, not counting dividends, and deployed them into a better opportunity. In fact, I am currently building a position in S&P Global (SPGI), one of the few stocks whose momentum is not that strong in the current market. Both companies trade at similar multiples (29 PE, 3.3% FCF yield), but the latter has higher profitability (67% gross margin, 45% EBITDA margin, 21% net income margin) and faster growth. Over the long term, these metrics should make a difference and therefore I chose to exit Church & Dwight.

With this, I am by no means saying one should short the stock. My current rating is a hold and I stick to it. My sale came from an internal consideration of opportunity cost regarding portfolio management, so it is linked to my personal specific situation. As a matter of fact, if Church & Dwight's share price should drop to around $80 again, I would start considering it once again, perhaps adding it to my portfolio as a larger position.