Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 27, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Bornozis - IR Advisor
Takis Arapoglou - Chairman
Nikolas Tsakos - Founder and CEO
George Saroglou - Chief Operating Officer
Paul Durham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Climent Molins - Value Investor’s Edge

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Tsakos Energy Navigation Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Takis Arapoglou, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder and CEO; Mr. Paul Durham, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.

And now, I will pass the floor to Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. Please go ahead, sir.

Nicolas Bornozis

Thank you very much, and good morning to all of our participants. I am Nicolas Bornozis of Capital Link, Investor Relations Advisor to Tsakos Energy Navigation.

This morning, the company publicly released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. In case, we do not have a copy of today's earnings release, please call us at 212-661-7566 or email us at ten T-E-N @capitallink.com and we will have a copy for you e-mailed right away.

Please note that parallel to today's conference call, there is also a live audio and slide webcast which can be accessed on the company's website on the front page at www.tenn.gr. The conference call will follow the presentation slides, so please, we urge you to access the presentation slides on the company's website.

Please note

