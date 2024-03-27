Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Ribar - CEO
Kevin Detz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Monroe - Levin

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Sonida Senior Living Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

All statements today, which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meeting of the federal security laws. These statements are made as of today's date and the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future. Actual results and performance may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

Certain of these factors could cause actual results to differ are detailed in the earnings release the company issued earlier today, as well as the reports in the company files with the SEC from time-to-time including the risk factors contained in the annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Please see today's press release for the full Safe Harbor statement, which may be found at www.sonidaseniorliving.com/invest-relations and was furnished in an 8-K filing this morning.

Also, please note that during this call, the company will present non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure, from the most comparable GAAP measure, please also see today's press release.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Sonida Senior Living CEO, Brandon Ribar. Thank you. You may begin.

Brandon Ribar

Thank you, Rob. Hello and welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. I'm joined today by Kevin Detz, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we posted our 2023 earnings and investor presentation, which will be referenced throughout this call, as we discuss our strategic priorities and operating results, for the year as well as our focus on growth in

