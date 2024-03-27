Spencer Platt

My Thesis

Looking at how Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) stock price is behaving right after the IPO at the high end of the price range, I think back to 2021 when we all watched Rivian Automotive (RIVN) go public. I think the price performance of RDDT will be similar to that of RIVN at the time - in other words, RDDT is unlikely to sustain, hurting those buying the stock at the current heights.

My Reasoning

According to Seeking Alpha's description, Reddit, Inc. operates a website facilitating digital communities, allowing users to engage in conversations, share experiences, submit links, upload images and videos, and interact through replies. As the S-1 Prospectus says, "With over one billion posts and over 16 billion comments through December 31, 2023, Reddit was among the top ten most-visited sites in the United States in December 2023, according to Similarweb". I double-checked this information for February 2024, and it turns out that Reddit is indeed still included in that top list and ranks 9th:

Similarweb

A great advantage of IPO companies is the completeness of the information found in their prospectuses. Sometimes there is more information there, and its usefulness seems to be even greater than in the 10-K to which most value investors are used to. Here, for example, are the unit economic key figures that Reddit shares in its S-1:

Reddit's S-1, Oakoff's notes

We see that the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) is growing quite strongly, which, against the backdrop of growing daily active users (DAU), should theoretically lead to rapid growth in revenue. This is exactly what is happening:

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's notes

But below the gross margin, we don't see dramatic improvements. According to Seeking Alpha Premium data, Reddit is a deeply unprofitable company, albeit with a growing EBIT margin:

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's notes

The prospectus shows that Reddit began selling ads as early as 2006 and began investing more heavily in ad technology in 2018 expanding its focus to mid-sized and smaller advertisers and new geographic markets. In January 2024, Reddit entered into data license agreements worth $203 million and expects to generate at least $66.4 million in revenue by the end of 2024. The filing states that Reddit now aims to increase advertising revenue through initiatives such as the integration of AI and the opening of new monetization channels for users and creators; but when I read these lines about AI, they bring nothing but a smile to me. It seems to me that we should not overestimate the potential contribution of AI tech to the breakeven/profitability of the company going forward. It's just a tool that, mind you, is now available to all media platforms - especially those that Reddit competes with directly.

Reddit stock is currently experiencing nothing more than a post-IPO market frenzy, which, according to my memory from 2020-2021, may last up to several months before abruptly dropping. What happens to such stocks when that moment comes? The market tends to find their 'fair value'.

I don't see anything in the financial statements presented by RDDT that could value the company many times higher than other companies in the industry. But let's assume that RDDT deserves a premium for its revenue growth - let's make a chart to see where that premium might be today.

Oakoff's work, Seeking Alpha Premium's data

Some readers may wonder why I am using this particular group of companies for comparison. To that end, I'd like to draw your attention to the competitive landscape that Reddit has today:

We compete against many companies that provide content and communications services to online users, including Google, Meta (including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp), YouTube, Wikipedia, Snap, X, Pinterest, TikTok, Roblox, Discord, and Twitch, and which offer a variety of internet- and mobile device-based products, services, and content. Many of these companies have greater financial resources and substantially larger user bases than Reddit. Furthermore, as we pursue opportunities to empower our user economy, we expect to face competition from existing online marketplaces, including Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor, Craigslist, Poshmark, Etsy, and Roblox. As a result, our competitors may draw users towards their products or services and away from ours. This could decrease the growth or engagement of Redditors, which, in turn, would negatively affect our business. In addition, we face competition from large language models (“LLMs”), such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Anthropic Source: Reddit's S-1

Also, Reddit is oddly similar to Roblox (RBLX) in terms of P&L structure - both companies are unprofitable and it is difficult to value them except by EV/Sales or P/S. In the chart above, we can clearly see that RBLX has similar TTM revenue growth to Reddit, while RDDT is already valued by the market at an EV/Sales ratio more than double that of RBLX. And this discrepancy becomes even wider when looking at the pre-market trading activity of RDDT stock:

Seeking Alpha, RDDT

It plans to use the money the company received in its IPO for “general corporate purposes” I don't see Reddit's growth trajectory taking a dramatic turn for the better anytime soon. Due to the 50% valuation premium that I see in RDDT stock today compared to the closest peer (in terms of the business cycle and financial position), I am issuing a "Sell" rating today.

Upside Risks To My Thesis

The most important risk to my thesis today is perhaps the continuation of the progressive buying pressure of the crowd. In other words, greed can last longer than you can imagine, and some popular stocks like Reddit are indeed sometimes in a rather long flight after the IPO, unsupported by anything, especially fundamentals.

Another risk to my thesis is the underestimation of the company's growth potential in the foreseeable future. RDDT's revenue growth rate has indeed outpaced competitors such as Meta (META) or Google (GOOG) last year. In addition, Reddit's popularity in the US (the core end market) has recently risen from 9th to 8th place according to Similarweb data:

Similarweb

The third risk is the undervaluation of the company that I mentioned above. In fact, RDDT might be fairly valued today if we look at the P/S ratio instead of the EV/sales ratio:

Oakoff's work, Seeking Alpha Premium's data

Your Takeaway

Maybe I don’t understand something about why Reddit is a special company and what its growth drivers are. But for me, Reddit today is just one of the representatives of modern media, which faces fierce competition, but at the same time differs from most other companies by its deep unprofitability, which has not been overcome either since 2005 or 2018 (the year of monetization optimization).

The premium in the company's valuation that I see today defies reasonable explanation. Yes, perhaps we can use the price/sales ratio to try to justify it somehow, but that's where my attempts would end. I do not recommend buying RDDT at today's overbought price levels, because such lightning-fast upward moves usually end with equally fast crashes. So I recommend taking profits and running. RDDT is an obvious "Sell" to me.

Good luck with your investments!