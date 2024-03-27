LWA/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Chewy is entering eFY24 with strong economic headwinds as the firm ventures into their new business units in veterinary services and their Canadian business. Despite strength in average sales per active customer, I do believe that this figure is reaching a tipping point and that consumers will be more budget-focused in the coming year as they face persistent inflationary pressures. As pet adoption dropped off at the end of FY23, I anticipate active customers to continue its slide while retaining core customers. The result of this will be a more challenging growth environment paired with tighter margins. With that, I provide CHWY a SELL recommendation with a price target of $13.92/share at 0.51x eFY25 price/sales.

Operations

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported mixed results for FY23 with strength in their topline growth on the back of a declining customer base. Though this is typically seen as a negative factor, I believe that these two factors provide some insight into Chewy’s core customer base, who are actively growing their average pet product purchases on a year-over-year basis. The firm reported Autoship customer sales outpaced total revenue growth, increasing by 8% in Q4’23 and 15% for FY23 on a y/y basis, with average customer spend reaching $555.

Corporate Reports

Despite these positive factors, Chewy experienced fewer customers using their site which is one of the leading factors in their increasing sales/active customer. I believe Chewy will face a challenging eFY24 as new pet adoption in Q4’23 was down by -30% paired with pet interest declining -16%. Between this and the anticipated flat year for pricing, I anticipate further challenges ahead for the firm’s topline growth as it relates to consumables and hardgoods, as well as their new ventures in vet services and their new Canadian operations.

American Veterinary Medical Association

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, total industry revenue has grown by 5.2% with revenue per practice increasing 3.9% on a y/y basis. Number of visits, on the other hand, have declined by -2% and -1.3% for total visits and per-practice visits. This indicates that much of the revenue growth is the result of inflationary pressures on the pet owners as the cost per visit has trended up. Considering that the industry has become increasingly more competitive over the last five years, competing in a well-saturated industry may pose challenges for Chewy relating to revenue and costs as well as staffing needs. In addition to this, with new pet adoption down significantly, the growth trajectory for the industry may be overstated for the coming years.

Grand View Research

As Weave points out in their survey, tighter consumer budgets may force pet owners to delay care or seek payment flexibility as associated costs on the consumers for a vet visit can cut deeply into discretionary income. According to their survey, 47% of respondents delayed treatment or care in 2023 due to affordability and cost concerns. Another challenge Weave mentioned in their survey was that 77% of respondents mentioned that they have not switched veterinary providers in the last 12 months, suggesting that pet owners are relatively sticky when it comes to who they trust with their pets.

Maintaining my thesis relating to Chewy’s new venture in Canada, I believe this may be a bigger uphill challenge and cash drain that management is leading onto. Canadian citizens are currently faced with heightened inflationary pressures as these pertain to their daily cost of living. Shelter and food increased by 6.5% and 3.3%, respectively, adding to a greater decline in discretionary spending that a pet owner will have to cater to treats, toys, and other premium items.

StatCan

Though management guided their business in Canada to be immaterial for the coming fiscal year, I believe that this venture will result in a deadweight loss for the firm and may not materialize as anticipated.

Domestically, with the average repeat customer spend reaching $555, I believe the increasing trend may be nearing a near-term peak as price inflation has eased, resulting in flat pricing for the coming year. As Chewy faces a declining total customer base, this higher average spend per customer is more dependent on fewer core customers. Though I do not anticipate high income customers to cut back on auxiliary items like toys and treats, I do expect customers at the lower end of the income spectrum to dwindle their spending down to the necessities, which may add some pressure to the average spend. Like our Canadian neighbors, US consumers are faced with persistent inflationary pressures paired with quiet layoffs that may bring some pressure to discretionary spending towards pets.

BLS

Corporate Reports

Looking at operations, I anticipate Autoship as a percentage of total sales to improve in the coming years as new customer acquisition faces headwinds. I expect Chewy’s growth for eFY24-25 to be mostly derived from their core customer base with more churn from the less active consumers. Resulting from Chewy’s expansion into vet clinics, their international expansion, as well as expected tighter margins resulting from slower topline growth, I anticipate headwinds to the firm’s free cash flow generation in the coming years. I believe that if economic conditions become more challenging domestically, Chewy’s inflation-proof business model may not be as inflation-proof as expected.

Corporate Reports

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

CHWY shares currently trade at a discount to net revenue and at 14.74x EV/aEBITDA. I believe that given the headwinds in Chewy’s operations, shares will continue this downward trajectory. My forecast is for the firm to come in shy of revenue guidance in eQ1’24 which may be a catalyst for more downward pressure. Though I do believe Chewy’s core operations are well run, I do believe that the current macroeconomic headwinds paired with the timing of their Canadian and veterinarian expansion will lead to some operational challenges in the near-term. For these reasons, my valuation model leans more heavily on the gray-sky scenario as shares reach for lower lows in terms of valuation. I provide CHWY shares a SELL recommendation with a price target of $13.92/share based on 0.51x eFY25 price/sales, inclusive of the additional share dilution.

Corporate Reports

The blue-sky scenario would entail a strong economic upswing paired with easing inflationary pressures for the consumer.