Chewy Is Not As Recession-Proof As Management Thinks

Mar. 27, 2024 3:42 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock3 Comments
Michael Del Monte
Summary

  • Pet adoption and general interest in new pets are both in decline, creating potential growth challenges as Chewy expands into new ventures.
  • The company's active customer base is continuing to decline, leading to higher average spend per customer for those focused on the firm's core customer base.
  • Consumer budgets may be more focused on affordability, leading to delays in pet care and potential headwinds for Chewy's new vet ventures.
Woman sitting with dog on jetty, rear view

LWA/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Chewy is entering eFY24 with strong economic headwinds as the firm ventures into their new business units in veterinary services and their Canadian business. Despite strength in average sales per active customer, I do believe that this figure is reaching a tipping

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CHWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

