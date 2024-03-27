Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024 3:12 PM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Stock, PAVMZ Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.49K Followers

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis McGrath - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Lishan Aklog - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital
Nick Sherwood - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to PAVmed's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McGrath, PAVmed President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Dennis.

Dennis McGrath

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's third quarter -- fourth quarter 2023 business update call. Press release announcing our business update for the company and financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023, is available on the PAVmed website.

Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about the forward-looking statements. The business update press release and this conference call both include forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the disclaimer and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For a list and a description of these and other important risk factors or risks and uncertainties that may affect future operations, see Part I, Item 1A entitled Risk Factors in PAVmed's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent updates filed in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent Form 8-K filings. Except as required by law, PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About PAVM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAVM

Trending Analysis

Trending News