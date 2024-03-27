Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAVE: Infrastructure Stocks Pave The Way To New Market Highs

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Oppenheimer predicts a 5% increase in the S&P 500 by the end of the year.
  • Infrastructure stocks, such as the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, present a buying opportunity.
  • Several Texas-based companies, including Sterling Infrastructure and Powell Industries, have seen significant stock price increases due to infrastructure investments.
  • US infrastructure spending is still in early innings and PAVE offers potential growth and a strong total return for the next decade.
Road construction machines at work

ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

Here we are entering Spring in late March 2024 and the stock market indexes are making new all-time highs. Yet several Wall Street investment strategists see even higher highs by the end of the year. One of those companies that has

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.72K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Based on my research, I may decide to add a long position in PAVE to my growth portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAVE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News