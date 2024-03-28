Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The Market May Be About To Get Turned Upside Down

Mar. 28, 2024 7:15 AM ETSPY, VOO, SPYD, VNQ, XLU, UTF, AMLP, BIZD, ET, EPD, ARCC, MAIN, BX, BLK, BAM, BN, ARES, KKR, CG, APO, GS, JPM, OWL, FSK, OCSL, ENB, WPC, BEP, BEPC, BIP, BIPC, BAM:CA, BEP.UN:CA, BEPC:CA, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC:CA, BN:CA, ENB:CA1 Comment
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech stocks, especially AI-related stocks like NVIDIA, have soared to new heights so far in 2024, while several other sectors have been left behind.
  • The underlying fundamentals and several macro trends imply that the market's current trend could be about to get turned upside down.
  • I share some of my top picks to profit from this potential dramatic change.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

People hanging upside down on the roller coaster track

Vintervit

Thus far in 2024 the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) has roared higher, leading the casual observer to think that all investors are thriving right now:

However, looking under the hood reveals that there has been a significant bifurcation

If you want full access to our Portfolio which has beaten the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with ~1,200 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies and you can join them today at a compelling value.

With the 2-week free trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
30.91K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The service also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like-minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, BIP, BEP, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
SPYD--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
XLU--
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News