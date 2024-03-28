Martin Helgemeir/iStock via Getty Images

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL), the USA's leading pasture-raised shell egg producer, has seen significant stock momentum over the last six months, increasing by 99.40%. Along with a few bullish reviews by analysts such as Morgan Stanley and D.A. Davidson, this momentum is backed by strong top-line growth, record-high bottom line, and improved levered free cash flow. The company has had a short but strong financial performance since going public in 2020, and it has beat or met EPS and revenue expectations for fourteen of the last fifteen quarters. Furthermore, it seems to have successfully built brand loyalty within the largely commoditized egg industry.

Six month stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

In its Q4 2023 earnings call, Vital Farms announced that it is on target to reach its $1 billion revenue goal by 2027. It is growing by increasing its distribution, benefiting from high prices, and there are demand tailwinds as more states in the USA ban caged eggs. According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) the organic egg industry in the USA is expected to grow by 12.50% until 2032. In FY2023, the company significantly improved its top and bottom line and increased the FY2024 guidance. However, at the current trading price and with growing short interest in the stock, I recommend waiting for a better entry point and giving it a hold rating.

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company overview

Founded in 2007, Vital Farms prides itself on conscious capitalism. Its motto is looking into the long-term benefits for all of its stakeholders. Holding the Certified B certification shows that the company does more than just talk the talk. Its strategy appears to be working.

Catchy advertising and storytelling to build customer loyalty (Company website)

Since its IPO in 2020, the company has grown its decentralised production system by 100 farms, now working with more than 300 farms within the pasture belt, which allows for all-year-round production. The eggs are distributed to 24,000 retail stores around the United States. It also works with many food operators, providing these restaurants with pasture-fed products. The number of stores has grown at a CAGR of 12.5% since 2019, and in 2023, the company added 2000 new stores, which positively impacted its top-line growth. The company generates the majority of its revenue from eggs. However, it also has a smaller segment dedicated to selling butter.

Revenue by product segment (Investor presentation 2024)

The pasture-raised product category is very competitive, although most companies are not publicly owned. However Vital Farms has a front-runner position, and there is still relatively little direct competition from the USA's largest conventional shell egg producer, Cal-Maine (CALM). Although there is seasonality in the egg business, the company has proven less volatile concerning bird flu impact due to its decentralised farm structure. Cage-free eggs have a higher price point than conventional eggs, as seen in the USDA's March data below. A dozen cage-free, large, brown eggs were $1.24 more expensive than the conventional alternative. However, cage-free eggs have significantly higher input costs.

Conventional eggs versus cage free eggs (Ams.usda.gov)

While the US market is still primarily dominated by a demand for cheaper conventional eggs, there are long-term tailwinds for pasture-raised eggs as more states begin to ban caged eggs. The organic egg industry in the United States is also predicted to grow much quicker than conventional eggs, at 12.50% until 2032.

Growing market opportunity (Investor presentation 2024)

One of the compelling reasons to consider this stock is that its gross profit margin is much less cyclical on external factors than that of traditional shell egg producers. At the same time, this could be a short-term benefit; as the US becomes more orientated towards pasture eggs, competition is likely to increase and potentially push down margins. Cal-Maine's recent acquisitions hint at the company taking on a more prominent position in the pasture-raised market.

Gross profit margin versus Cal-Maine (Investor presentation 2024)

Vital Farms says it is on target to reach its $1 billion revenue goal by 2027. The company predicts strong growth for FY2024, with revenue growth of over 17% YoY to $552 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing to over $57 million. The company benefits from increased distribution and high prices. It is also investing in digitalisation and technology, such as its ERP, which will go live in 2025. However, costs have increased due to the company's fast expansion, leading to additional operational expenses, such as increased labour fees and new facilities being built. Furthermore, the company will need to expand further on its supply and maintain a growing demand if it's going to make its goal.

FY2024 Guidance (Investor Presentation 2024)

Financial overview

Vital Farms has significantly expanded its operations since going public in 2020. The company has indicated solid top-line growth over the last four consecutive years, and we have seen YoY improve in the gross profit margin. However, we can expect expenses to increase due to the fast business growth, which increases operational complexities and costs such as marketing and employee expenses. Furthermore, feed prices increased due to corn and soybean prices in 2023. These prices will be lowered in 2024. By 2027, the company is aiming for a gross profit margin of 35%.

Annual revenue, gross profit and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Net income increased by 2033% to $25.6 million compared to FY2022. The company's performance benefited from elevated prices due to inflation, and its supply was relatively unaffected by the bird flu, resulting in a large volume of sales and, therefore, greatly improving the bottom line.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Levered free cash flow was positive and upward trending at $30.3 million, from negative $18.4 million. This is great for a company in its growth phase as it can continue to reinvest in the business without taking out serious debts. Furthermore, most of the cash flow is from its operations, which is promising for potential investors.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company has a healthy balance sheet with total cash of $116.82 million. It is also sufficiently liquid, as its current ratio of 3x and quick ratio of 2.4x suggest that it can cover its short-term liabilities.

Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

The stock price has increased by 99.40% in the last six months. Wall Street analysts give the stock a 4.12 Buy rating; however, recent stock momentum has pushed the price above its average price target of $22.71. The company's short interest is 5.72%. While this is not too high, it has increased recently, indicating a negative market sentiment.

Quant valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we compare the stock to its conventional shell egg alternative, Cal-Maine ((CALM)) and its fellow ethically produced food peer that offers an alternative to animal eggs, Beyond Meat (BYND), we can see the company appears overvalued if we look at its TTM price to sales ratio of 2.01, which is significantly higher than its peers.

Valuation versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

Investors need to consider certain risks when evaluating Vital Farms. The company has grown very quickly over the last four years, not only in terms of its financials but also on an operational level. Although it has the same management team, it has a much larger, more complex, and costly operational structure. Whether the current management team can handle the increase in size and complexity will significantly impact the company's performance. Furthermore, the industry is highly competitive. As US legislation incentivises pasture-raised eggs, large conventional egg producers such as Cal-Maine could enter the space, and competition could potentially impact the currently high prices.

Final thoughts

Vital Farms has done a tremendous financial job over the last four years and has an ambitious growth target leading up to 2027. The company has improved its FY2024 guidance due to a strong performance in FY2023, and there are long-term tailwinds, such as legislation favouring pasture-raised eggs in many states. However, the stock has grown by over 99% over the last six months, and short interest has increased. While I am excited about the company, I believe that it is better to wait for a better pricing entry point. Therefore, I recommend a wait-and-see hold position.