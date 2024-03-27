Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

U.S. small-cap stocks have been a bit of a disaster over the last two years. When we look at the Russell 2000 small-cap index (RTY), we can see it hasn't made new highs since 2021 as large-caps in the U.S. power higher. A large part of U.S. weakness in small-caps has to do with leverage and these smaller companies needing to roll over their debt into higher for longer rates. But what about investing in small-caps outside the US? That's where the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) comes into play.

VSS is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that allows investors the ability to diversify their portfolios by investing in small and mid-cap companies outside of the U.S with a low expense ratio of 0.08%. Its assets under management stands at $10.3 billion, making it a significant player in the ETF space. While VSS has not made new highs either much like U.S. small-cap market averages, it's still worth considering, if anything, for diversification and catch-up momentum potential.

tradingview.com

Top Five Individual Holdings

While it's always good to look at a fund's holdings, it's worth noting that VSS has 4,680 positions, with no holding making up more than 0.62% of the fund. This is highly diversified as a result. Personally, I like this more spread-out broad approach to small caps to help mitigate further company-specific risk that these companies have.

vanguard.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

VSS's sector composition is diverse, with a significant emphasis on industrials, consumer discretionary, and technology. The industrials sector makes up 21.62% of the portfolio. This diversified sector composition enables VSS to spread its risk and potentially benefit from growth in multiple sectors.

ycharts.com

When we look further into country mix, 30% of the portfolio is split between Canada and Japan. Individual European countries have fairly low weights overall, but still providing good small-cap exposure there.

vanguard.com

Comparing VSS with Similar ETFs

When investing in ETFs, it's important to compare your chosen ETF with its peers. Some of the largest international small-cap ETFs similar to VSS include:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN).

Each of these ETFs has its own unique features, and they've all largely performed the same. VSS has outperformed them all though by around 200-300 basis points with a highly diversified portfolio. Worth considering when deciding how to get exposure.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in VSS

Like any investment, investing in VSS comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Pros

Diversification: With over 4000 holdings, investing in VSS provides investors with broad diversification, reducing the risk associated with investing in single stocks. Low Expense Ratio: VSS's low expense ratio of 0.08% makes it a cost-effective choice for investors. Low P/E Ratios: Compared to the broader market, VSS has relatively low P/E ratios (14.5x currently), making it an attractive investment for value-oriented investors.

Cons

Geopolitical Risks: Given that VSS invests in companies outside of the U.S., it is exposed to geopolitical risks, which can impact its performance. Emerging Market Risks: Investing in emerging markets often comes with higher risk due to the economic and political instability in these regions. Currency Risk: As VSS invests in international companies, it is subject to currency risk. Any adverse movement in currency exchange rates can negatively impact the overall return.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

VSS offers investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolio by investing in small-cap companies outside of the U.S. Its low expense ratio and diversified portfolio make it an attractive choice for investors seeking global exposure. However, like any investment, it comes with its share of risks, including geopolitical and currency risks.

Investing in VSS can be a good choice for investors looking for diversification and exposure to international small-cap stocks. It would help to have a broad period of weakness for the dollar to help on the currency conversion part of total return potential, but either way I think it's a good ETF to gain access to international high growth companies.