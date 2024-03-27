Thomas Barwick

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is a hybrid hotel and triple net real estate investment trust, or REIT, that trades at the deep value multiple of 4.4X forward consensus Funds from Operations (FFO). SVC should trade at a discounted multiple for 2 main reasons:

Managed by The RMR Group (RMR) Hotels generally trade at the cheaper end of the multiple spectrum.

The median hotel REIT trades at 9X forward FFO while the median triple net REIT trades at 11.5X. With roughly half of their assets in each category, the natural multiple for SVC would be just over 10X. The rest of the discounting to 4.4X is largely due to the market correctly observing that RMR-managed REITs underperform.

We are fully aware of the dangers of investing in RMR-managed REITs and have been writing for years about what we see as their mistakes/misalignment. However, there is a certain point at which any given problem is priced into a stock, and I think SVC’s extremely cheap multiple goes beyond that point.

Roughly 3 quarters ago we did a sum of the parts valuation of SVC.

7/20/23 article

Evidently, we were too early, as the SVC market price has continued to decline. The asset value, however, has held up quite nicely with favorable asset sales proving out the value.

With new information, I want to update 2 aspects of the valuation:

Interest expense will increase materially as cheap fixed rate debt matures. Sonesta International Hotel Corporation is worth significantly more than we thought.

SVC has 4 significant debt maturities in the next 2 years with coupons ranging from 4.5% to 7.5%. Their latest debt offering is at 8.625%, so I anticipate a similar rate for when these roll. Tabulated below is the increased interest expense from each note at anticipated refinance rate.

2MC using data from company filings

If the interest rate environment remains high, I anticipate an increase to annual interest expense of $52.69 million. That works out to be about $0.32 per share.

Analysts do not seem to be fully factoring the added interest expense as they have SVC growing FFO/share in 2025.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The drop in 2024 FFO/share is related to interest expense, but it is the refinancing already put into place. The future refinancings do not seem to be in the numbers. Thus, I think FFO/share for 2025 will come in materially lower than the estimate.

That said, I think the market is already aware of this as if these estimates were accurate SVC would be a home-run buy. A company growing FFO has absolutely no business trading at 4.4X. It would be an enormous win for shareholders if SVC’s actual 2026 FFO/share came in anywhere close to the “consensus” $1.70.

I’m thinking $1.50 is closer to where it will be. Some of the lost $0.32 from incremental interest expense is likely to be made up for by accretive property sales already in the pipeline and continued recovery in the hotel sector.

Occupancy remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels but is continually improving year-over-year.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

RevPAR is also improving, although rather slowly.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Dispositions as a path to accretion

SVC has slated for sale 22 hotels with a book value of $162 million. These particular hotels are struggling in the current environment with aggregate 2023 EBITDA of -$4.7 million.

When asked on the conference call about expected pricing of sales, CIO Todd Hargreaves said:

“my sense is we may not get all the way to book value. But I don't think it's going to be too far below that”

For most companies I would take a little under $162 million book value to mean proceeds of about $140 million, but since the statement is coming from RMR I think the sale proceeds will be closer to $100 million.

Even at that reduced figure, the accretion is quite significant. In the previous refinancing, RMR borrowed less than it paid off so as to reduce debt. These property sales will allow them to do something similar for the 2024 refinancings.

Thus, they can borrow $100 million less when refinancing. Using the same 8.625% rate as above, that is savings of $8.625 million in addition to getting rid of the negative $4.7 million EBITDA.

Total annual accretion from the dispositions looks to be about $13.3 million, or about $0.08 per share.

Underappreciated Sonesta value

Sonesta is a complicated asset for SVC because it involves conflicts of interest, as Sonesta is run by an RMR affiliate, Adam Portnoy. As such, the contracts of SVC hotels with the Sonesta flag was not negotiated at arm’s-length, which should be viewed with some skepticism.

We examined the contract language with the key features being:

Long term extending through 2037

SVC gets a priority owner’s return

Mandatory capex

3%-5% of revenue management (branding) fees to Sonesta.

The magnitude of fees Sonesta is charging SVC strike me as in line with industry standards, and the other terms are very similar to the agreements that SVC has with Radisson and Hyatt on its other hotels.

Thus, the contract itself is not troubling, but the related party does mean that SVC will basically never be able to fire Sonesta in the event it is underperforming. To sum it up briefly, I don’t think there is a financial negative to the related party, but there is an entrenchment negative.

SVC does not really discuss the value of Sonesta much in presentations. Perhaps it is because of this entrenchment complexity. However, the lack of discussion of Sonesta might be causing the market to miss what is actually a large asset.

SVC owns 34% of Sonesta which is worth approximately $340 million. Here is the calculation of that value.

Sonesta value

Hotel brand companies tend to do a mix of owning the hotels directly and flagging hotels owned by other companies. As such, there is a fairly wide range of valuation relative to the number of properties running under a given flag.

Marriott (MAR), for example, has a whopping $85.5B enterprise value despite only having 8785 hotels operating under the MAR or affiliated brand. That works out to nearly $10 million enterprise value per flag. We did the same calculation for other major players in the space.

2MC

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (WH) is on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a high number of flags (9280) relative to its enterprise value. It is valued at $894K per flag.

Sonesta is private so it does not have an enterprise value, but we can back into its value using the peer comps above.

Sonesta flags 1100 hotels, and just like the peer group has a mix of owning its own hotels and branding those owned by others such as the 195 owned by SVC. The bulk of the rest of its hotels came from its 2020 acquisition of Red Lion Hotels. This acquisition was at a highly opportunistic time, as the financial stress induced by the pandemic allowed Sonesta to buy a massive hotel portfolio at fire sale pricing.

Red Lion traded between $10 and $15 per share in 2019, but the pandemic knocked it all the way down to the buyout price of $3.50 per share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Per a press release from the time archived on S&P Global:

“The board of Red Lion unanimously approved the agreement, under the terms of which Sonesta will acquire RLH in an all-cash transaction worth nearly $90 million. Red Lion shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash, representing an 88% premium over the Nov. 4 closing price.”

Since the pandemic, hotels have mostly rebounded to nearly the pre-pandemic valuation, so in hindsight the buyout of Red Lion has created substantial value.

In 2023, Sonesta generated revenue of $360 million. Other hotel brands trade at EV/revenue multiples ranging from 2.8X for Hyatt to 6X for Hilton

As an RMR-managed company, I suspect Sonesta would trade at the low end of the valuation spectrum. Thus, we would value it at 2.8X revenue using the revenue approach or the low end $894K per flag using the flag approach. In each case, the value of Sonesta looks to be roughly $1B.

2MC

With 34% ownership of Sonesta, SVC’s stake is worth somewhere in the vicinity of $340 million.

Note that SVC has a market cap of $1.07B, so this is a major chunk of value that as far as I can tell is completely unrecognized.

Asset valuation

Updating changes to liabilities and Sonesta to our previous sum of the parts valuation referenced earlier, I estimate asset value of $9.35B. Netting out liabilities of $6.129 billion we get an equity value of $3.221B or about $19.40 per share.

That might seem crazy for a company trading at $6.48, but keep in mind that SVC’s cost basis on their assets is about $11B. It is not unreasonable to think assets purchased over the past couple decades for $11B are worth $9.35B today.

The value erosion is a combination of it being a rough period for hotels and generally poor management by RMR.

The outlook for investment in SVC

Investment in SVC is fairly complicated, as it is a mix of significant problems and extreme value with the stock trading at about 1/3 of our calculated net asset value.

Usually, the solution for troubled companies trading at such discounts would be a sale of the company. SVC could likely sell at well over $10 per share, which would net investors a substantial return. However, management of SVC is well entrenched and has built in many layers of barriers to both hostile and friendly takeovers.

Thus, the normal pathway for realizing the NAV is blocked, leaving shareholders to rely on cashflows as a means of getting their return.

Projected cashflow is ample. Even after adjusting for rising interest expense as cheap fixed rate debt gets refinanced at over 8%, I anticipate FFO/share to be at a run rate in the vicinity of $1.50 per share. This FFO should be enough to fuel the large dividend yield of 12.25%. The ability to pay the dividend, of course, does not guarantee they won’t cut it. My base case is a steady dividend, but I think it should be viewed as high risk.

Key driver going forward

SVC is undergoing substantial hotel renovations. Look for Hotel EBITDA to pick up as these hotels are returned to operation. If Hotel EBITDA does not rise upon the bulk of its renovations going back into service, that would be an early warning sign that something is quite wrong.

Diversification is crucial for this sort of investment

While the bulk of the 2nd Market Capital High Yield Portfolio consists of high quality, well managed companies, I do believe that returns can be enhanced by allocating a small portion of assets to carefully selected bad companies. Here is the basic outline of the selection process.

Start with a company broadly known to be defective in some way Fully understand the extent to which the defect(s) impacts shareholder value. Look for instances in which the discount to market price is greater than the appropriate discount for the given defect(s).

I think Service Properties Trust is one of the cases in which real problems are being more than 100% priced in by the market. It is an opportunity, but it is higher risk than the average equity.