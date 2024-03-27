Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northwest Pipe: Larger SPP Bidding Year Expected

Mar. 27, 2024
Summary

  • Northwest Pipe's 2023 revenue, gross profit margin, and net income per diluted share fell given weaker demand and a smaller bidding year for the SPP segment.
  • Management anticipates a stronger 2024 for the Precast segment and a larger bidding year for the SPP segment.
  • I think the bidding years for the SPP segment could increase as lower energy prices could increase the number of water desalination plants and subsequent demand for water transmission systems.
  • Given a pretty attractive forward PE ratio of 12.28 for 2025 and a decent balance sheet, I rate Northwest Pipe a 'Buy' and I would own it in a diversified portfolio.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) is a leading manufacturer of water related infrastructure products including engineered steel pressure pipe and precast and reinforced concrete products.

Northwest Pipe's products serve markets including water transmission and

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

