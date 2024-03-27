Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boston Properties: Superior Property Portfolio But Office Outlook Remains Weak

Mar. 27, 2024 6:07 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
279 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Properties is a REIT that owns office real estate across major developed cities like Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC.
  • The company has a portfolio of good assets with lower vacancy rates than the comparables for similar property types in similar cities.
  • Despite this, the office market outlook remains particularly weak and there are a number of trends like interest rate headwinds, work-from-home, and migration factors that are likely to persist.
  • I rate shares as a 'hold' given the poor outlook for Downtown Class A properties, acknowledging that the dividend is likely safe and that the portfolio of assets have resilient tenants.
Modern building in the city with blue sky

Kawisara Kaewprasert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns office real estate across major developed cities across the United States. While the company has a portfolio of good assets with lower vacancy rates than the comparables for

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
279 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News