Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had just reported an update form its phase 2 MOMENTUM trial, which used its drug pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with obesity. In the latest data update for it, it noted that the weight loss patients experienced was comparable to that of typical diet and exercise. Investors should not only care about this because of the possible way that the company could differentiate pemvidutide compared to that of competing drugs, but also because this creates another catalyst opportunity with respect to this program. That is, it is expected that the full data set from this phase 2 MOMENTUM 48-week study is going to be presented at an upcoming medical conference. Besides this program, I believe that further value can be unlocked here. How so? Well, that's because pemvidutide may end up being a versatile type of drug, in that it could possibly also be used to treat patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH].

Speaking of which, it is in the process of evaluating the use of this drug for the treatment of this patient population in the ongoing phase 2b IMPACT study. This is not your typical early-stage MASH study looking at the reduction of liver fat. Instead, it is being done as a biopsy-driven type of a study, where it will be determined if pemvidutide has the ability to reduce fibrosis due to MASH. Such biopsy results are expected to be released from this study in Q1 of 2025. A setback for the biotech was that it was forced to terminate the HepTcell program, which was being advanced for patients with Hepatitis B. This, I believe, is what caused the stock to trade slightly lower despite the positive weight loss data obtained. With a positive differentiation possible for pemvidutide in the obesity market, plus results from the phase 2b IMPACT study expected in the early part of 2025, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Pemvidutide For The Treatment Of Patients With Obesity Continues With Possible Differentiation

The most notable update from Altimmune is that it just gave an update in its earnings report, with respect to its 48-week phase 2 MOMENTUM study. This particular trial is exploring the use of pemvidutide for the treatment of this patient population. Obesity is classified as having an excessive amount of body fat. A person is considered to be obese if they have a body mass index [BMI] of 30 or greater. Some other disorders can cause a push towards obesity, but it is mainly the result of taking in more calories than are burned by the body itself. A popular class of drugs being used to target this space are known as GLP-1 agonists. These have been used to treat patients with diabetes, but because of their properties to reduce weight they are starting to become a good way to help obese patients. Not only do these drugs reduce calorie intake, but they suppress appetite as well. It is said that the GLP-1 market could exceed $100 billion by 2030, with equal use between diabetes and obesity. Regardless, this is an indication that many companies want to develop a drug for because of the possible revenues that could be generated from it.

As I stated in the beginning, Altimmune already released positive top-line data from its 48-week phase 2 MOMENTUM study using pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with obesity back in November of 2023. At this time, the drug proved to be an effective GLP-1 agonist in that patients who took it were able to achieve a significant amount of weight loss. The most notable weight loss came from the highest dose that was tested as part of this program, which was 2.4 mg of pemvidutide. That is, over the 48-week period, patients given this particular dose were able to achieve mean weight loss of 15.6%. There was another important piece of clinical evidence really highlighting the power of this drug to achieve significant weight loss. About 48% of the patients on the 2.4 mg dose with baseline obesity at study entrance, were no longer classified as having obesity at the end of the 48-week treatment period. An update was provided with the Q4 2023 earnings report, which noted that lean mass preservation was achieved. In essence, a low amount of 25.5% of weight loss was derived from lean mass. Why is this an important outcome to consider? That's because this is the same lean mass preservation observed historically with diet and exercise alone. This finding alone should be enough to differentiate pemvidutide with other obesity drugs on the market like Wegovy/Ozempic from Novo Nordisk (NVO), Mounjaro and Zepbound from Eli Lilly (LLY). Not only that, but it's possible that the clean safety profile observed for pemvidutide could also be a well-established differentiating factor as well.

Financials

According to the 8-K SEC Filing, Altimmune had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $198 million as of December 31st of 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is because of the financing it has on hand. Back in February of 2023, it entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Evercore Group L.L.C, JMP Securities LLC. and B. Riley Securities Incorporated. This was an at-the-market offering program under which Altimmune may offer and sell shares of its common stock with an aggregate offering price of up to $150 million. During the nine-months ending September 30th of 2023, it sold 3,536,284 shares of common stock, which resulted in net proceeds of approximately $13.9 million. It still has the ability to tap into $135.7 million worth of stock to be sold under this 2023 ATM agreement if it needs to. In order to fund itself it is likely going to need to keep utilizing this ATM to generate cash.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Altimmune. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with obesity. Even though substantial weight loss reductions were achieved in the MOMENTUM study, this was still only phase 2 clinical testing. As such, it is going to need to get approval from the FDA to initiate a phase 3 study to advance the use of this drug for the treatment of this patient population. An end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA with respect to this program, is expected to take place in the 2nd half of 2024. There is no assurance that the FDA will allow for the initiation of such a phase 3 study with pemviutide, nor that any positive trial outcome would be achieved with respect to it. Plus, you have to consider the competition aspect. However, I believe that the differentiation of lean mass preservation is a huge development. Thus, I think this alone will be enough to fend off competition in the obesity space.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with MASH, which is being evaluated in the ongoing phase 2b IMPACT study. Topline 24-week data from this mid-stage study is expected to be released in Q1 of 2025. There is no assurance that the biopsy endpoint is going to be achieved with respect to this trial, in which case this could possibly cause the stock price to trade lower. Another aspect to consider would be that any results to be released from this study are going to be compared to others who have a MASH drug like Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with FDA approved Rezdiffra and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with VK2809. Thus, positive data isn't the only thing to consider here when deciding upon possible investment here.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position that it is in. That's because it has had a need to raise cash through issuance of stock and ATM agreements. Back in September 30th of 2023, it noted that it had enough cash to fund its operations for at least 12 months from this date. Thus, I believe it is going to need to continue to tap into its ATM agreement, which would greatly dilute investors. Another possibility, that could happen, would be that it enacts an underwritten public offering of its common stock to raise cash.

Conclusion

Altimmune has done well to advance a few of its programs in its pipeline. This would be with respect to the use of pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with obesity and MASH. It is unfortunate that it had to end its HepTcell program in targeting patients with Hepatitis B due to lack of efficacy. Still, I believe that the obesity program is far more important. Why is that? For starters, the obesity market is a much larger one. Secondly, there is a path forward for Altimmune which involves the ability for it to have a GLP-1 drug that has a huge differentiation factor, which is the ability to have lean mass preservation. The downside is that it has not yet started phase 3 testing of pemvidutide for the treatment of this patient population yet, thus it could be several years before it reaches the market. Lastly, there is another shot on goal in being able to be successful in another large market opportunity, which is MASH. That is because it is gearing up to release results from the phase 2b IMPACT study, using pemviutide for the treatment of this patient population, in Q1 of 2025.

