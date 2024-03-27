Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Back in October, I wrote a bullish article on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), noting that Carrols was trading at only $1.4 million of enterprise value per restaurant, a discount to my $1.8 million estimate of replacement value. Therefore, I rated the company a buy.

My timing could not have been more fortunate, as a few short months later, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the parent company of Burger King, announced a tender offer for Carrols shares it did not already own, allowing my buy thesis to realize a quick 69% return (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TAST realized a quick 69% gain (Seeking Alpha)

Strategic Rationale For Transaction

According to QSR's press release, the strategic rationale for the transaction is to accelerate Carrols' rate of remodelling. To accomplish this, QSR plans to invest $500 million over the next 5 years to remodel 600 of the acquired restaurants that are currently not considered up to modern Burger King standards.

As a reminder, Carrols is the largest Burger King franchisee within the Burger King system with over 1,000 restaurants, or 15% (Figure 2). Therefore, it is critically important for QSR's Reclaim the Flame strategic plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability that Carrols' restaurants participate in the modernization efforts.

Figure 2 - TAST overview (TAST investor presentation)

No Superior Proposal Has Come Forward

The details of the transaction are pretty straightforward. Under the terms of the merger agreement, QSR will acquire all of Carrols' issued and outstanding shares that it does not already own for $9.55 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is not subject to any financing considerations and will be funded via cash on hand at QSR plus a term loan.

For Restaurant Brands, with a market capitalization of $25 billion and enterprise value of $40 billion, the Carrols transaction will likely not stress its balance sheet at all.

As part of the transaction, Restaurant Brands allowed Carrols a 30-day "go shop" period to solicit superior proposals for shareholders. However, given the "go shop" period expired at the end of February with no superior deal announced, investors can safely assume no alternative proposals will be forthcoming.

At this point, the transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. However, it is still subject to anti-trust regulations and approval by a majority of shareholders, excluding QSR and its affiliates.

Merger Spread Looks Like A Done Deal

Looking at the proposed transaction price of $9.55 compared to TAST's latest price of $9.50, it appears investors believe the transaction is a done deal and anti-trust is not a concern. This is not surprising, given QSR was able to lock up Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC, to vote in support of the transaction. Cambridge in aggregate owns or controls approximately 20% of outstanding Carrols shares unaffiliated with QSR.

Investors Should Look To Tender

For investors who followed my recommendation and bought shares of Carrols, I believe the best course of action is to sell their TAST shares now and look to redeploy elsewhere, as the merger arbitrage spread is not attractive.

For example, if we assume the transaction will close on May 15th, 2024 (middle of Q2/24, as suggested by the merger press release), the current spread is only implying a 3.9% rate of return (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Merger spread not attractive (Author created)

In contrast, a one-month treasury bill is currently yielding 5.5% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - 1 month treasury bills yielding 5.5% (St. Louis Fed)

Where To Redeploy?

For now, I recommend investors stay liquid and not rush to redeploy their Carrols' winnings. In my opinion, after a 25%+ rally since November 2023, stocks are very overbought in the short-term, and valuations look rich.

Instead, holding treasury bills or a treasury bill fund like the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) allows investors to earn a 5.3% SEC-yield while waiting for bargains (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - SGOV overview (ishares.com)

Conclusion

Shortly after I launched coverage on Carrols, the company agreed to sell itself to Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King. Burger King is acquiring Carrols and its 1,000+ Burger King restaurants in order to remodel them and drive sales growth for the BK system.

Carrols' share price implies the transaction is a done deal. I recommend investors sell their shares of Carrols and look to redeploy elsewhere.