Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024 8:50 PM ETRumble Inc. (RUM) Stock, RUMBW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.54K Followers

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shannon Devine - Investor Relations
Chris Pavlovski - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co.
Tom Forte - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Rumble Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to, Shannon Devine, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Shannon Devine

Thank you, operator. I'm here today with Chris Pavlovski, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rumble; Brandon Alexandroff, the CFO; and Tyler Hughes, the COO. A press release detailing our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results was released today and available on the Investor Relations section of our Company website.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this webcast and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

Future Company updates will be available via press releases and Company updates via the Company's identified social media channels.

I will now turn the call over to Rumble's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski.

Chris Pavlovski

Thank you, Shannon. To start, I want to talk about 2023, our building year as a Company. In addition to successfully diversifying our content library with several key signings across sports, comedy and entertainment, we were relentlessly focused on delivering on our product commitments. Let me recap

Recommended For You

About RUM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUM

Trending Analysis

Trending News