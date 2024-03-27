filo/iStock via Getty Images

Healthcare real estate investment trusts make attractive additions to passive income portfolios due to the long-term nature of the underlying growth trend in the industry which is the aging of Western societies.

A healthcare trust that profits from this underlying trend is Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) which is focused on Skilled Nursing facilities.

Omega Healthcare Investors for the first time in years provided AFFO guidance for the present financial year which suggests that the $0.67 per share per quarter dividend should be sustainable in 2024.

My intrinsic value projection for Omega Healthcare Investors stands unchanged at $34-36 and the 9% yield supplied by OHI’s stock remains a Buy for passive income investors even though the margin of dividend safety diminished in the fourth quarter.

My Rating History

I re-added Omega Healthcare Investors to my passive income portfolio in January after the stock price went into a correction.

Omega Healthcare Investors since provided AFFO guidance for 2024 which suggests that despite a narrower margin of dividend safety, the pay-out won’t get slashed this year.

As a consequence, I increased my OHI position size by 25% this week and continue to rate the 9% yield a Buy.

Portfolio And Performance Review

Omega Healthcare Investors is a Skilled Nursing and Senior Living-focused REIT with more than 862 facilities in its portfolio. The trust operates in 42 states in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. The majority of the trust’s investments (72%) are in the Skilled Nursing segment which profits from long-term aging trends in the United States.

Portfolio Overview (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Omega Healthcare Investors leases its properties to operators in the SNF and Senior Living industries in exchange for cash. The leases typically have long durations, allowing for a reasonably high degree of cash flow certainty. Until 2026, only 4.4% of leases are set to expire, suggesting that lease risks are low.

Lease Information (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Omega Healthcare Investors has had some issues with operators in the past which I discussed at length in a previous article on the healthcare trust. Despite those issues, the healthcare trust has been able to achieve rather stable AFFO from its underlying senior-focused facility portfolio in 2023 which in my view greatly reduces dividend risk.

Omega Healthcare Investors produced $173.5 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a decline of 1.8% YoY. In 2023, the health care REIT had AFFO of $698.7 million, representing a decline of 4.3% YoY.

Funds From Operations (Omega Healthcare Investors)

How Safe Is OHI’s 9% Dividend This Year?

Omega Healthcare Investors has seen a deterioration in its AFFO-based pay-out ratio in 2023 due to the operator issues that I have discussed in my previous articles on the healthcare trust.

In the fourth quarter, Omega Healthcare Investors’ Skilled Nursing and Senior Living facilities produced AFFO of $0.68 per share which was just one cent higher than the quarterly dividend obligation of $0.67 per share.

The margin of dividend safety therefore has considerably narrowed as the healthcare trust reported a dividend pay-out ratio of 99% in 4Q-23 and 96% in 2023. Based on the trust’s AFFO guidance for 2024, $2.70-2.80 per share, Omega Healthcare Investors is set to pay out, mid-range, 97% of its AFFO, meaning a dividend cut in 2024 is highly unlikely, in my view.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Upside To Intrinsic Value

I continue to see an intrinsic value of $34-36 per share for Omega Healthcare Investors. I derived at this intrinsic value by multiplying my 2023 AFFO estimate of $2.85 by a 12.0-12.5x AFFO multiple. Omega Healthcare Investors ultimately earned $2.79 per share in AFFO in 2023, so my guidance was quite accurate.

For 2024, I don’t need to derive an AFFO range because the healthcare trust, for the first time in three years, provided guidance that anticipates $2.70-2.80 per share in AFFO, so essentially the same level of funds from operations that the trust produced last year.

With a stock price of $30.99, Omega Healthcare Investors’ stock is selling at an implied AFFO multiple of 11.3x. In the last year, OHI sold between 9.2-12.4x AFFO in 2023, so the stock is selling just slightly above the average, 10.8x.

Why The Investment Thesis May Not Play Out

Should Omega Healthcare investors under-earn its dividend with AFFO for more than one or two quarters, then a dividend adjustment is highly likely to occur in which case the stock might take a serious beating: OHI is primarily a stock held by passive income investors which never react kindly to a dividend reduction.

However, I think the odds of this happening are rather low since management felt confident enough for the first time in years to present its AFFO guidance to shareholders. This suggests to me that management has high confidence that the present dividend payout can be sustained.

My Conclusion

The Skilled Nursing REIT has had to deal with a number of operator issues since the pandemic which has resulted in a contraction in AFFO and a narrower margin of dividend safety.

With that being said, Omega Healthcare Investors’ AFFO guidance for 2024 implies that the dividend will be covered by AFFO which is why I am at this point not concerned about a dividend cut this year.

Since OHI is still selling below my intrinsic value for the trust, I think that passive income investors not only get a decent 9% yield here, but they could also see some nice capital appreciation as well. Buy.