Art Wager

Summary

Our initial report on BSR from last December rated the units a Sell, based primarily on our view that a wave of new supply in its key Texas markets was set to exert considerable pressure on market rents. While this fact was widely reported on and well known by followers of US multi-family REITs, we felt that the full impact had not yet been seen in BSR's numbers. Despite the market's propensity to look past short-term headwinds, we believed that once the negative data was printed, it would weigh on shares for at least 2 quarters. Our thesis appears to be playing out, with market rents and BSR's in-place rents declining sequentially across Texas. While the units are only slightly below the level at which we published our initial article, significant buyback activity and a roll-forward of our valuation have greatly improved the margin of safety. This gives us comfort to upgrade BSR to a Hold. We are still hesitant to move to a Buy, as we are now entering the period over which rent growth will come under significant pressure.

Earnings Update

BSR released Q4 2023 earnings on March 13. The portfolio concentration did not change over the quarter, remaining at 31 buildings with 8,666 units. AMRs were down ~0.9% and ~0.1% QoQ in Austin and Dallas, respectively, and up ~0.3%, ~1.6%, and ~1.2% in Houston, Little Rock, and Oklahoma City, respectively. Compared to the prior year, rents were up modestly, with the exception of a ~0.9% decline in Austin. While the rent pressure in Texas appears modest, the impact of new supply is only now being felt, and we expect the pressure to mount over the next 2 quarters at a minimum. We note that the in-place AMRs for the Texas portfolio are modestly above market, which will pressure rent growth further as tenants turnover.

Occupancy remained stable QoQ but is ~70bps below the prior year. The retention rate also fell to ~53%.

Q4 Earnings | Operational (Empyrean; BSR)

Rental revenue was up ~0.3% QoQ and nearly ~2% YoY. Despite a modest decrease in property opex, NOI was down nearly ~1% QoQ and ~3% YoY. Margins were relatively stable QoQ but were +200bps below the prior year. FFO and AFFO per unit improved by mid- to high single-digits, aided by buybacks, improving the payout ratio.

Q4 Earnings | Financial (Empyrean; BSR)

Reported NAVPU continued its gradual slide, as the portfolio cap rate expanded ~20bps. Management made the intelligent decision to repurchase ~3.1MM units at an accretive price of ~$10.65/unit, a ~40% discount to IFRS NAV.

Q4 Earnings | Valuation & Capital (Empyrean; BSR)

In the earnings call, management said the following:

We can't control interest rates and we can't control apartment supply, but we continue to do a very good job of excelling at the things we can control.

In this case, the things it can control are active asset management and capital allocation. With cap rates still below their theoretical "natural" values based on current interest rates, and its units trading at a highly attractive price, unit repurchases are the best use of capital at the moment.

Overall, we are seeing the impact of new supply beginning to flow through BSR's numbers and negatively impacting rents. Nevertheless, management has been navigating these challenging conditions as best it can by making intelligent decisions with its capital by repurchasing units at highly accretive prices.

Valuation

BSR is trading for LQA FFO and AFFO multiples of 11.5x and 12.2x, respectively (n.b., 11.6x '24E FFO and 12.5x AFFO). It yields ~4.8% at an implied cap rate of ~6.6%.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; BSR)

The balance sheet adjustments used in our NAV calculation are presented in the table below.

Balance Sheet Adjustments (Empyrean; BSR)

Our cap rate assumptions for the valuation of investment properties increased ~53bps relative to our previous report. Our cap rate assumptions for Austin and Houston were sourced from Colliers, and from Northmarq for Dallas. Our cap rate assumptions for Little Rock and Oklahoma City were unchanged.

Cap Rate Assumptions (Empyrean; Various)

Despite the expansion of our cap rates, the +3MM units repurchased and the roll forward of our NOI assumption (n.b., we assume ~1% YoY growth), resulted in our NAVPU estimate increasing to ~$14.7/unit (n.b., ~35% implied upside) from ~$13.5/unit in our previous report.

Target Price (Empyrean; BSR)

The primary risks and catalysts for BSR are unchanged, in our opinion, since our last report. Unit repurchases and inflection in new supply (n.b., expected in the second half of this year) will be key positive catalysts over the next few quarters. We continue to see the supply picture in Texas as the primary risk factor. If rent pressures mount further, BSR and the entire US multifamily REIT universe with exposure to the South may fall out of favor.

Conclusion

While the margin of safety has improved significantly since our initial report, and we now see an appealing return potential, we remain somewhat bearish on the units' near-term trajectory, given the ongoing supply concerns. As in our first report, we are looking for an attractive entry point below ~$10/unit and/or more clarity on the supply/demand picture.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.