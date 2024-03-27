How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs: Part II

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I recently published an article called “How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs.” The idea stemmed from a discussion about the necessities and requirements of retirement planning. The thesis behind the article was simple. A portfolio of four exchange traded funds can fulfill the basic needs of a retired investor.

The final portfolio held the following four ETFs with a goal of generating income that grows from diverse sources:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) – 40%

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) – 30%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) – 20%

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) – 10%

Based on the proposed allocation, the portfolio’s weighted average yield was 4.5% with a three year historical compound annual income growth rate of 5.9%. The portfolio was inexpensive, charging a blended expense ratio of 10 basis points.

The article became one of my widely read with discussion across the comments. One of the many themes amongst the comments was that different investors have different goals and the portfolio might not be right for everybody. This initial article was geared towards retired investors who sought a combination of income and capital appreciation. For sake of argument, this hypothetical investor might be over 60 years old.

Zooming out, it is easy to understand why most investment discussion is geared towards an older crowd. There are two reasons. First, older people tend to have accumulated more investible assets making the discussion more relevant. Second, investing is a necessity as retirees must rely on alternative sources of income such as dividends and interest. However, investing is important for everyone.

Let’s realign the discussion to the other end of the spectrum. Over the years, I’ve had an opportunity to work with a variety of peers entering the working world. A common theme amongst the crowd is a sense of enthusiasm for investing and a knack for making bad decisions. Over the years, I’ve watched a number of complicated strategies work like magic…until they don’t. Smaller disruptions such as the flash crashes of 2018 are enough to make flashy strategies fall apart under pressure, leading to my number one rule for the young investor.

Data by YCharts

KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid

As time goes on, innovative ideas come and go. There are always opportunities for fast cash in exotic assets in the corners of the market. Take for example, the havoc surrounding GameStop (GME) around the time of the pandemic. Trading of common shares and derivatives quickly devolved into a war left folks holding the bad.

Data by YCharts

Sticking to simple investments such as low cost index funds offer the greatest possible chance for success. Index funds have become a staple of financial planning and are popularized by the best and brightest. In his 2017 annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett touted the benefits of low cost funds.

“So that was my argument– and now let me put it into a simple equation. If Group A (active investors) and Group B (do-nothing investors) comprise the total investing universe, and B is destined to achieve average results before costs, so, too, must A. Whichever group has the lower costs will win. (The academic in me requires me to mention that there is a very minor point– not worth detailing– that slightly modifies this formulation.) And if Group A has exorbitant costs, its shortfall will be substantial….The bottom line: When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients. Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds.”

Active management has its place in the world, but most investors don’t need to take on the added risk or expenses. In fact, it’s important to understand what our goals as young investors could be.

The number one priority of a young investor is absolute return. This priority is at the foundation of the pyramid and should come before other considerations. In fact, absolute return should specifically be prioritized above minimizing volatility or producing dividends. As we move through bull and bear markets, more volatile investments offer greater opportunities for long term growth assuming the investor is dollar cost averaging. Absolute return is paramount as the amount of money you accumulate will determine your options in upcoming financial decisions such as homeownership.

There are more considerations that you should explore when making decisions. For example, for young investors in high tax brackets, income producing investments may be highly inefficient. High dividend investments like REITs and BDCs may be appealing from a cash flow perspective, but the tax drag the dividends produce become material over time.

Data by YCharts

Young investors would benefit from building a lower yield, higher growth portfolio that may be more volatile, but offer a more tax efficient mechanism for growth. Additionally, lower yielding investments can be more productive over the long term, retaining capital internally for investment or share buybacks, both of which can be beneficial. By sacrificing near term income for long term growth, we will reduce our tax burden and further benefit from the compound growth of low cost index funds.

Criteria

There are thousands of ETFs trading and more launching every week. The market is deep, offering a comprehensive selection of investments that could cover nearly every conceivable strategy. To whittle down the selection, we created a set of rules for the funds that we plan to include. These criteria landed with the following two screens.

1. Index Funds Only

The primary advantages of index funds are cost efficiency and a consistent, transparent investment strategy. The fees charged to these funds are lower because they track an index as opposed to being actively managed, requiring significantly less input. Over time, index funds have become some of the largest funds on the planet. We are not prepared to deviate from Warren Buffett’s guidance, so picking a basket of index funds remains the best bet.

Indices come in all shapes and sizes. The most popular is likely the S&P 500 which tracks the 500 largest public companies in the United States, selected and weighted by market capitalization. Other indices include the Dow Jones Industrial Average which tracks a representative sample of major industries, weighted by share price. It’s important to consider that indices live and breathe, meaning you are not really investing in a fixed set of companies. Each year, the S&P 500 turns over, adding growing companies and shedding those which no longer make the cut. The bottom line is that an index picks winners and gets rid of losers.

2. Expense Ratios Under 1.00%

Expense efficiency is a crucial piece of investing with a long time horizon. Over an extended time frame, fees have a meaningful impact on total returns. Remember, accumulating money is our number one priority when we are young. Below is an infographic from the SEC quantifying the impact of various fee structures charged over a period of two decades.

SEC

Luckily, most index funds are inexpensive meaning most indexed ETFs will land within our investible universe. In the theme of keeping it simple, we will lay the groundwork for our portfolio with four ETFs, three equity and one fixed income. The portfolio offers a low blended yield with an emphasis on long term capital appreciation. Additionally, each fund is managed by a separate advisor adding a layer of diversification.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI)

VTI is one of the largest exchange traded funds with over $1.5 trillion in assets under management. The fund is managed by Vanguard, one of the largest and most respected asset managers in the world. The fund tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, investing across the stock market of the United States. VTI is also one of the cheapest ETFs charging just 3 basis points.

Data by YCharts

VTI invests in substantially all of the United States stock market. However, the portfolio is market capitalization weighted, meaning the largest companies receive the largest investment. Accordingly, the top ten holdings account for over 25% of the fund’s investments. Each of the top ten investments are recognizable blue chip companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B).

VTI offers a tremendous track record for growth capitalizing on the largest and most successful businesses in the United States. Investing across the entire market, VTI offers the most “middle of the road” approach available in a cost efficient package. Investors will not beat the market, but rather be the market by investing across the entire investible universe.

Data by YCharts

Better yet for young investors, VTI offers a modest dividend distribution of 1.4% based on current share prices. Dividend growth is promising, averaging nearly 5% over the past five years. But keep in mind, we do not want too much income at this point. Luckily, most of VTI’s reward has come in the form of capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

QQQ or “cubes” as they became infamously known throughout the era of the tech bubble. QQQ was a controversial exchange traded fund as it found itself centered amongst the tech turmoil of the early 2000’s. Hesitancy has remained around QQQ as it took nearly 15 years for QQQ to reach fresh highs. Today, the fund is large and cheap with over $250 billion in assets and an expense ratio of just 20 basis points.

QQQ is largely touted as a tech ETF since it follows the NASDAQ-100 index, however the fund invests far beyond the technology sector. Despite following a different index, QQQ has a large overlap with VTI in terms of the largest holdings including MSFT, AAPL, and META. QQQ is more concentrated with nearly 50% of the fund allocated to the top ten holdings.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, QQQ has trounced VTI on account of success in QQQ’s areas of focus including the tech sector. As an added benefit to our portfolio, QQQ has a more modest yield than VTI with a dividend amounting to around 50 basis points. QQQ is more volatile than VTI, but has outperformed over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

IJH is one of the largest mid-cap focused index funds. Looking at our first two investments, we’ll note a significant bias towards large capitalization companies. With VTI and QQQ both favoring large cap companies, IJH offers an opportunity to spread a portion of our investment to smaller companies.

Data by YCharts

Mid-cap companies typically range from around $2 billion to $10 billion in size. These companies bridge the gap between the largest and smallest public companies. Over time, this can build a list of growing companies which may grow faster than the largest, but be less risky than the smallest. An allocation to IJH can help round out the overweighting towards large companies. The two largest holdings in IJH are Vistra Corp (VST) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM). Vistra is a utility company operating throughout the United States. Williams Sonoma is a large retailer of home furnishings and goods.

Data by YCharts

IJH is part of the iShares lineup meaning it is inexpensive. IJH charges just 5 basis points, making it the second cheapest fund on our list.

iShares® 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

SGOV invests in U.S. treasuries with less than three months to maturity, making it one of the shortest duration ETFs available. SGOV is designed to operate as a cash substitute with intraday liquidity. The portfolio is constructed like a money market, predominately buying low duration treasuries. However, even money markets venture into the world of commercial paper, corporate bonds, and longer duration treasuries in an effort to juice their yield. SGOV sticks strictly to short duration treasuries.

Data by YCharts

The biggest point of differentiation for the ETF as compared to a money market, is that SGOV is not “dollar in, dollar out.” Typically money market mutual funds like the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX) are purchased and sold at $1.00 per share. There have been very few examples of a money market “breaking the buck” or trading above/below this value.

The volatility in share price stems from SGOV trading ex-dividend during the month. As rates have climbed, so has the interest collected by SGOV’s portfolio. As the interest increases, the dividend grows and the ex-dividend day becomes more pronounced. SGOV might be the best visualization of a fund trading ex-dividend..

Data by YCharts

As it stands, SGOV yields 5.05%, which is around money market rates including VMFXX. SGOV is also less expensive than VMFXX, charging just 7 basis points as an expense ratio.

Allocation

Having identified the four investments that will compose our portfolio for a young investor, the first step in the process is now complete. Our next step is to allocate the capital between these four funds. We can stick to our “4-3-2-1” model from our initial retirement portfolio.

VTI will receive our largest investment with an allocation of 40%. The broad market ETF represents the bedrock of our investments and retains our portfolio’s correlation to the market at large. VTI or a similar fund could be a bedrock holding for any investor.

QQQ is the second largest holding at 30% of the portfolio. By maintaining a focus on the largest and most successful companies in the world, we are betting alongside the house. QQQ also supports our goals of absolute return trading off current income and higher volatility.

IJH rounds out our equity portfolio with a 20% allocation. QQQ and VTI are heavily weighted towards large companies. Diversifying into some smaller companies along the way can be a prudent strategy since we are seeking long term growth.

Finally, SGOV is our smallest allocation at just 10% of our portfolio. A conservative, cash equivalent is worth including in any portfolio for a variety of reasons. For young investors, this allocation is useful in two ways. First, the allocation could serve as an emergency fund for unforeseen expenses. Second, the cash provides opportunistic capital in the event of a market crash, where a young investor may identify a buying opportunity. All the while, SGOV generates interest at a rate above inflation.

REITer's Digest, Data from Seeking Alpha

Let’s review the high level metrics of our portfolio. On a weighted average basis, the trailing twelve month dividend yield is 1.5% with a three year compound average growth rate of 8.7%. The weighted average expense ratio of the portfolio is just 9 basis points.

Conclusion

These four investments provide a simple, diversified portfolio built on domestic common stock. The U.S. equity market has proven to be an unstoppable wealth generating machine. Compound returns mean investors who are patient are almost guaranteed to get rich slowly by compounding their investment through additional capital and reinvested dividends. By prioritizing a tax efficient approach, young investors who might be exposed to higher tax brackets can shelter a large portion of their return in deferred capital gain. The portfolio keeps expenses in mind and diversifies across the largest and most successful asset managers. Like the rest of life, keep things simple. Invest in transparent funds with high chance of success.