Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs: Part II

Mar. 27, 2024 10:45 PM ETSCHD, USRT, SGOV, BIZD, VTI, QQQ, IJH, VMFXX
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • We revisit the concept of a "Four ETF Portfolio."
  • We focus on young investors, who should prioritize absolute returns through low-cost, tax-efficient index funds.
  • The selection includes index funds from four different managers with expense ratios under 1.00%.
Girl flying with blue and red balloons

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I recently published an article called “How To Build A Portfolio With Four ETFs.” The idea stemmed from a discussion about the necessities and requirements of retirement planning. The thesis behind the article was simple. A portfolio of four exchange traded

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.91K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ, VTI, SCHD, VMFXX, USRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
USRT--
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
SGOV--
iShares® 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
VTI--
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News