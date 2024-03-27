haydenbird

NovoCure's NSCLC Niche: A Market Mirage?

In the beginning of the year, I maintained a Sell recommendation for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) following, what I believed were, lackluster clinical results and year over year revenue declines for its flagship product, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). I noted that NovoCure appears to have hit a ceiling in the glioblastoma market and the clinical trial results in other indications like NSCL and ovarian cancers were unconvincing and unlikely to boost future revenues.

Today, NovoCure revealed phase 3 METIS data, which evaluated TTFields plus supportive care against supportive care alone for the treatment of NSCLC with brain metastases [BM]. The trial met its primary endpoint (time to intracranial progression of NSCLC brain metastases). Theoretically, delaying time to intracranial progression may lead to potential benefits like extending life and improving quality of life. So, this was a prudent endpoint to research. However, the company also reported missing key secondary endpoints like "time to neurocognitive failure, overall survival, and radiological response rate." So, they did not demonstrate statistical significance in these outcomes. They, instead, noted "positive trends in favor of treatment with TTFields."

This, in my view, was a very important trial for NovoCure. TTFields has seen respectable utilization in glioblastoma (an intracranial cancer). NSCLC is a very large population and it has been estimated that as many as 10% of these patients have brain metastases upon diagnosis. Subsequently, success in this indication would significantly extend TTFields' total addressable market.

While the company hit on the primary endpoint and anticipates submitting data to regulatory authorities, it's difficult to envision TTFields becoming a relevant part of the treatment for NSCLC with brain metastases without key hits on outcomes like overall survival. Recall TTFields can be viewed as burdensome as patients have to wear the device for most of the day. In glioblastoma, for example, NovoCure recommends 18 hours of daily use. However, TTFields was associated with overall survival benefits in this indication.

Moreover, there is a question about how relevant these results for TTFields are considering some recent advancements in NSCLC. The METIS trial began in 2016—nearly a decade ago. Just last month, for example, the FDA approved Tepmetko (tepotinib) for patients with metastatic NSCLC. Among tepotinib benefits are intracranial outcomes:

In patients with baseline BM, tepotinib demonstrated robust systemic and intracranial outcomes, which had comparable clinical benefit to patients without baseline BM. Aligned with guidelines, this supports the use of brain-penetrating MET inhibitors, providing a systemic therapy alternative to radiation.

For Q4 2023, NovoCure recorded $133.8 million, an increase of 4% year over year. Gross margins, however, dropped to 76% due to "increased investments in patient support capacity and the rollout of our next generation arrays." While revenues marginally increased, S&M expenses ballooned 19% to $59.2 million. R&D and G&A expenses totaled $54.3 million and $39.4 million, respectively. Subsequently, NovoCure reported a net loss of $47.1 million. Upcoming clinical catalysts include top-line data in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (Q4 2024) and phase 3 data in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (2026). The company is pursuing premarket approval of TTFields for the treatment of NSCLC following progression on or after platinum-based therapy.

Financial Health

Per NovoCure's latest annual report, cash and cash equivalents totaled $240.8 million as of December 31. Short-term investments totaled $669.79 million. Total current assets equal $1.034 billion, while total current liabilities are $179.1 million. This suggests a healthy current ratio, meaning that NovoCure can easily meet any short-term obligations. Long-term debt is $568.8 million.

In 2023, net revenues totaled $509 million, compared to $537 million in 2022. Gross margins dropped from nearly 79% to 75% during the same period. In the last three years, NovoCure's net loss has steadily increased, from $58 million in 2021 to $207 million in 2023. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $73.3 million for the year. This points to a cash burn rate of nearly $6 million per month. If we divide their most liquid assets (cash and short-term investments) by this figure, we can estimate a cash runway extending for a few years. However, this estimate is based on historical values and doesn't consider payments on long-term debts. Nonetheless, the odds of NovoCure having to secure additional funds within the next twelve months appear low.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, NovoCure's market capitalization is $1.4 billion. Analysts are projecting $538 million in 2024 sales—a 5.65% year-over-year increase. NovoCure's stock momentum significantly underperforms the SP500, down 77% in the last year.

Despite the drop, short interest remains relatively high, accounting for 5.78% of float per Fintel. Insider activity over the past twelve months has been bullish, with over 600,000 shares bought and a few disposed of. Institutional holders have kept steady. Top holders include Fmr, Vanguard, and Blackrock.

Overall, I'd qualify NovoCure's market sentiment as "mixed."

My Analysis and Recommendation

NovoCure's stock is up 15% on METIS data, but I'd support selling this rally. Based on METIS data, I do not believe TTFields will see meaningful utilization in NSCLC with brain metastases, if approved. Subsequently, this 15% rally may not be merited and the market, in its efficient manners, may soon revert back to the previous trend.

NovoCure's 2023 financial results point to a deceleration in key metrics, including revenue, gross margins, and net income. Moreover, it's difficult to see where a boost in revenue will come from outside of glioblastoma. Subsequently, I'd exercise caution, even at this depressed valuation. After all, NovoCure is trading only twice its annual revenue. So, it doesn't appear overvalued. Rather, I believe the long-term risk/reward leans negative here, especially relative to current risk-free rates exceeding 4% per annum.

There are risks to my Sell recommendation. Specifically, opportunity costs. NovoCure's stock could outperform the broader markets in the coming months and years and investors could miss out on these gains if they opt to sell. While TTFields missed on overall survival, improving time to intracranial progression may prove useful in clinical practice. Importantly, NSCLC is a diverse cancer that necessitates personalized treatment and TTFields could find a niche. Heavy investments in market expansion and R&D, for example, while impacting today's net income, may bear fruit in the future. While I note that glioblastoma revenue is declining, the declines are marginal, and revenue has been relatively steady. Moreover, TTFields could see revenue growth in indications like mesothelioma, NSCLC, and brain metastases. Lastly, clinical trial wins in pancreatic cancer, for example, could boost NovoCure's stock significantly.