Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024 10:30 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.49K Followers

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Scro - Senior Vice President, Finance
Ragy Thomas - Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo Securities
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Market
Austin Cole - Citizen's GMP

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Sprinklr Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Scro, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Eric Scro

Thank you, Camilla, and welcome, everyone, to Sprinklr’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 results financial call. Joining us today are Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr’s Founder and CEO, and Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release a short time ago, filed the related Form 8-K with the SEC, and we've made them available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the supplementary investor presentation.

In addition, during today's call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements about the business and about the financial results of Sprinklr that involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of 2025, actual results might differ materially.

With that, let me turn it over to Ragy.

Ragy Thomas

Thank you, Eric, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We're pleased that Q4 was another strong quarter that exceeded guidance across all key metrics. Q4 total revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $194.2 million and subscription revenue grew

Recommended For You

About CXM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CXM

Trending Analysis

Trending News