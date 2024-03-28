Vertigo3d

There's no such thing as a free lunch, especially on Wall Street. That's because the general notion is that perceived lower-risk stocks deserve to trade at a premium valuation while perceived higher-risk names deserve a lower trading multiple.

However, what if the risk equation was asymmetrical in the sense that the market may be overreacting to near-term headwinds while ignoring other qualitative aspects of the said asset?

Such may be the case with Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH), which I last covered in December, highlighting its strong business fundamentals including SSNOI growth in all three of its property segments.

While the stock has flown to as high as $13.11 in December, it's since come back down to $10.38, resulting in a 9% decline in price since my last piece, as the market has continued to shy away from perceived risks in AHH and REITs in general.

In this article, I revisit the stock with key updates on business fundamentals, and discuss why value and income investors may find AHH to be appealing at its current discounted price, so let's get started!

Why AHH?

Armada Hoffler Properties is a self-managed and one of just a few diversified REITs that invest in multiple asset classes, which include multifamily, office, and retail. While some investors may prefer pure-play REITs that specialize in one asset type, a diversified model can work if done right, since it gives the REIT the option to recycle and deploy fresh capital in order to unlock value in the asset class that presents the best value proposition.

For AHH, it means moving away from Office properties, which have come under pressure as of late and into the more stable Multifamily and Retail segments, which have better growth outlooks. As shown below, AHH's fully stabilized portfolio is expected to 32% Office, which is down 2 points from 34% when I last visited AHH at the end of Q3.

Notably, Same Store NOI rose by just 0.1% YoY on a cash basis during the fourth quarter, and by 2.3% YoY for the full year 2023. This is markedly down from the 5.9% YoY SSNOI growth that AHH saw during Q3, when I last visited the stock.

Rather than a sign of overall portfolio weakness, this was a result of AHH standing by its portfolio standards by rejecting a subpar lease proposal by the troubled tenant, WeWork. Rather than accept the lower lease terms, AHH opted instead to terminate the lease and take a one-time hit to SSNOI rather than accept long-term impairment. I view this short-term pain as being the right move, as it opens up opportunities to find a better long-term tenant in its high-quality office portfolio, which has a 95.3% leased rate. As shown below, management noted its rationale for terminating the WeWork lease during the last conference call:

We are not willing to impair our trophy asset with a long-term punitive lease and therefore, we're not willing to accept the terms WeWork needed to stay in the building. As a result, we canceled the lease and simultaneously reduced our forward exposure to the tenant, while maintaining earnings consistent with our guidance target in 2023. While this created a temporary blip in Same Store office NOI, given the quality and location of the Interlock, we are confident that this space will be quickly released with creditworthy long-term tenants. We have seen significant activity since the announcement and look forward to updating you on our progress.

At the same time, while Apartments have come under pressure due to new supply, AHH still saw around 3% SSNOI growth in this segment during 2023, as the supply of single-family homes remains constrained, resulting in continued healthy demand for apartment units.

Looking ahead, AHH projects continued fundamental growth across its portfolio in 2024. This is driven in part by development projects that management expects to add value, with $0.5 billion worth of third-party backlog that's expected to produce a gross profit of $13 million this year. As shown below AHH is guiding for growth in NOI, EBITDA, NFFO, and the Dividend in 2024.

Meanwhile, AHH maintains a BBB credit rating from Morningstar DBRS. While its net debt EBITDA ratio is somewhat elevated at 6.5x, sitting above its target stabilized range of 5 to 5.5x, this is reflective of AHH's self-funding model while its share price is depressed, making equity issuances not accretive to shareholders at present. Management has a stated goal of returning its leverage ratio back to target range when its share price makes it attractive to return to ATM (at-the-market) equity issuances.

Risks to the thesis include potential for continued fallout in the office segment, as it remains a material asset class for AHH. This could come in the form of tenants asking for leasing concessions on renewals in addition to what AHH has already seen with WeWork. Other risks include a continued depressed share price combined with a higher interest rate environment, which means higher interest costs and an elevated leverage ratio.

As such, things I would look for in the coming quarters are signs of stabilization and improvement in the office portfolio, as it relates to occupancy and negotiations on expired leases. In addition, I would look for potential improvements in the leverage ratio, as it would be ideal for new projects that come online to contribute to EBITDA and thereby reduce the leverage ratio. In addition, a higher share price could invite equity issuances as another lever for reducing balance sheet leverage.

Importantly for income investors, AHH currently yields an attractive 7.9% and the dividend is well-covered by a 67% payout ratio. Notably, AHH raised its dividend by 5.1% this year, and its current quarterly dividend rate of $0.205 sits just a penny-and-half shy of the $0.22 rate before it was reduced in 2020.

Those investors seeking more dividend safety may want to consider AHH's Preferred Series A Shares (NYSE:AHH.PR.A), which currently yields 7.4%. This preferred series is cumulative, which means that any missed dividend payments must be made up unless the company becomes insolvent. At the current price of $22.90, this preferred series trades at an 8.4% discount to $25 par value. Its call date is 6/18 of this year, but there is potential that it may not called this year considering the high interest rate environment. Even if it is called, investors would get an 8.4% gain based on today's price plus dividends along the way.

Turning to valuation on the common stock, I continue to find value in AHH at the current price of $10.38 with forward P/FFO of 8.4x, which is even cheaper than the 9.2x P/FFO from the last time I visited the stock. AHH also trades at a significant discount to its normal P/FFO of 12.7, as shown below.

At the current price, AHH is being priced for a no-growth future, which may not be the case, considering that analysts estimate around 3% annual FFO/share growth in 2025-2026. I believe that's a reasonable estimate considering AHH's full-year 2023 NOI growth of 2.3% despite the one-time blip around the WeWork lease termination, and potential for near-term growth in the Retail and Multifamily segments, combined with contributions from the development arm. As such, I would target a P/FFO of 10-12x for AHH in the near term, giving the shares meaningful upside potential from the current price.

Investor Takeaway

Armada Hoffler Properties is a solid diversified REIT with a solid, diversified portfolio of properties across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. While there are some near-term risks related to its office segment, AHH has taken proactive steps to protect the long-term viability of its cash flows and is positioned for continued fundamental growth in 2024 and beyond. With attractive common and preferred dividend yields, investors have two options to profit from this name. Considering all the above, I maintain 'Buy' ratings on both the common and preferred issues for income and value investors alike.