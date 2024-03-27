Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024
Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ned Preston - CFO
Jirka Rysavy - Executive Chairman
James Colquhoun - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets
Thierry Wuilloud - Water Tower Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Gaia Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jirka Rysavy. Thank you. You may begin.

Ned Preston

Just real quick, I just want to make sure, do we need any forward-looking. This is Ned Preston, the CFO. Any forward-looking statements that we need to read as we head in here? If not, it's covered in our 8-K and our earnings release, but -- and I will make sure at the end, if I need to read that, we will go ahead and do so.

With that, I'll hand it over to Jirka.

Jirka Rysavy

Thanks, Ned, and good afternoon, everyone.

So we continue to build Gaia increasing momentum. And our member count at the end of 2023 grew over 800,000 benchmark, and we expect to finish our first quarter at about 838,000, which is a good milestone towards our 15% revenue growth target for 2024.

The annualized gross profit per employee in the fourth quarter grew to over $660,000, up from $535,000 in last year quarter. That growth was the key driver to our $8.4 million or 10% of revenue cash flow improvements. Revenue for the quarter increased to $20.7 million from $19.6 million in the year ago quarter, primarily because of our growth of the member base.

Member growth was increasing during the year, growing sequentially by additional 16,000 in the fourth quarter, ending to 806,000 up

