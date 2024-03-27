mesh cube

You can't have a conversation about semiconductors without mentioning NVIDIA (NVDA). Furthermore, it seems you can't own an ETF focused on technology, AI, semis, or the broader markets sectors without a hefty exposure to NVDA. I don't have anything against this stock, but if I like something so much, I'd rather just own it and be in control of my holding.

The Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) offers something slightly different to other Semiconductor ETFs such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). For a start, NVDA is not the top holding (OK, it's second), and it has a more balanced portfolio than its peers. This article takes a look at this more diversified fund.

PSI Key Metrics

According to the Prospectus, PSI is a passive Fund which "seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex® Index." The underlying index is not composed of the common float-adjusted weighted method. Rather, 30 stocks in the semiconductor industry are selected by "a score ("Model Score") developed from ICE Data's proprietary Intellidex ® model." They are then split into two groups and weighted accordingly.

i. The eight largest stocks by market capitalization collectively receive 40% of the total Underlying Index weight (each of the eight largest stocks receives on average 5%).ii. The other 22 relatively smaller stocks collectively receive 60% of the total Underlying Index weight (each of the 22 smaller stocks receives on average 2.73%).

This leads to some concentration in the larger stocks, but less than the market cap weighted method. It is effectively equal weighted across two groups, although the sampling employed by the Fund Advisers has led to some variation in the top eight so that instead of a 5% weighting, the weights range from 4.34% to 6.20%. There is also a 9th large weighted holding, even after the end of February re-balancing. Interestingly, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is not one of the 32 holdings.

PSI Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The second group does hold some small-cap stocks such as Ichor (ICHR) and Photronics (PLAB) with market caps of $1.2B and $1.8B, respectively. In a cap weighted portfolio, these stocks would have tiny weightings, but in PSI they are in line with the other 20 stocks in this group and weigh 2.24% and 2.29%. 14% of the Fund is in stocks with market caps of less than $2.7B.

PSI Size of Holdings (ETF.com)

PSI does have a relatively high expense ratio of 0.57% compared to other passive funds. It has $793M AUM and ample liquidity of $3.77M Average Daily Dollar Volume. A small quarterly dividend of 0.35% is paid quarterly. Other metrics are not worthy of attention. Indeed, the only aspect that really sticks out is the way stocks are selected and weighted. The big question is, what does this do for performance?

Diversification v Concentration

The below table shows the largest unleveraged passive semiconductor funds by AUM and how concentrated they are in the top holdings.

ETF Concentration (ETF.com)

PSI is the second least concentrated fund, behind XSD which is equal weighted across its 40 holdings. It effectively bridges the gap between SMH, which is extremely concentrated and holds 21.2% of its portfolio in NVDA, and XSD which is at the other extreme with between 2.5% and 3% in each holding.

As may be expected, PSI sits mid-way between SMH and XSD in terms of performance.

Data by YCharts

This is the price you pay for diversification when the majority of the rally in semiconductors has been driven by a handful of the stocks.

There is a slight advantage to diversification when prices are in a downtrend, but during the 2022 bear market, the difference between all three funds was around 3% even while NVDA dropped nearly -70%. PSI's relatively large holdings in small-cap stocks may prove to be a negative in a volatile swing lower for the sector.

Data by YCharts

In the longer term, before Covid-19 changed the course of markets, XSD outperformed quite significantly and PSI lagged.

Data by YCharts

This shows that market cycles and drivers change over the years and past performance is no guarantee of anything. However, I can't see for now how PSI could significantly outperform. If NVDA (or any of the top stocks) were to reverse sharply lower, the entire sector would be dragged down and PSI would not be spared in what would likely be a repeat of 2022.

Risks

The semiconductor sector is volatile and China and the US have implemented a tit-for-tat ban on microprocessors which has recently affected one of PSI's larger holdings, Intel (INTC).

Valuations are quite high in the semiconductor sector. PSI has a PE ratio (TTM) of 29.32 and a Forward PE ratio of 23.28. If earnings slow down and don't meet forward estimates, there may be multiple contraction.

Conclusions

PSI offers something slightly different from other semiconductor ETFs and is a halfway option between the very concentrated SMH and the equally weighted XSD. Its portfolio weightings are interesting but have delivered a middling performance compared to SMH. It may outperform slightly if large-cap holdings correct sharply, but that is not a compelling enough reason to buy under the current conditions.