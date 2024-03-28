SDVY: DGI Investors Should Avoid This Small/Mid-Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

MicroStockHub

Investment Thesis

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) should appeal to dividend growth investors wanting to diversify their portfolios by size with small- and mid-cap stocks. However, I find its methodology flawed, particularly regarding its dividend growth and earnings per share requirements and the ETF's excessive 0.60% expense ratio, which reduces shareholders' dividend yield. While there are some positives, I expect inconsistent dividend growth and total return underperformance, so I don't recommend it to readers.

SDVY Overview

Strategy Discussion

SDVY tracks the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, selecting small- and mid-cap stocks based on earnings, dividends, debt, and payout ratios. The Index methodology is linked here, but I've summarized the necessary details below:

1. Securities must have market capitalizations of at least $500 million and a three-month average daily traded value of at least 2 million.

2. REITs are excluded from the selection process.

3. Securities must have paid a dividend in the last year greater than the dividend paid in the trailing twelve-month periods three and five years prior.

4. Securities must have positive earnings per share in the most recent fiscal year greater than the earnings per share three years prior.

5. Securities must have a cash to debt ratio above 25%.

6. Securities must have a trailing twelve-month dividend payout ratio less than or equal to 65%.

7. Securities passing these screens are ranked by the dollar increase in their dividends over the previous five years, their current dividend yield, and their current dividend payout ratio.

8. The 100 top-ranked securities form the Index, with the first 75 selected from the NASDAQ US Mid Cap Index and the next 25 from the NASDAQ US Small Cap Index.

9. The maximum number of stocks per sector is 30 (ICB system).

10. The Index rebalances quarterly and reconstitutes annually in March.

The criteria appear reasonable for dividend growth investors. However, if you read points 3 and 4 carefully, you will see that the methodology only calls for positive dividend and earnings per share growth compared to three or five years ago. That's not normal, as DGI investors typically seek companies with high compounded growth rates and consistent dividend growth.

These screens only ensure a non-negative growth figure. Eligible companies could even include those that only recently started paying a dividend or those whose earnings grew substantially from three years ago but have since subsided. As I will discuss shortly, that's the case for most of the selections.

SDVY Performance

SDVY launched on November 2, 2017, meaning it has six years of performance history. Compared to other mid-cap value ETFs, SDVY's 73.56% total returns rank #3/14, as detailed in the table below.

The Sunday Investor

SDVY's track record is solid. However, volatility is higher than that of REGL and DON, two other dividend-oriented funds. SDVY's worst year was 2018 when it declined by 15.26%, but its Sharpe Ratio indicates that its higher total returns made up for the added risk.

Portfolio Visualizer

SDVY Analysis

SDVY Composition By Sub-Industry

Since SDVY is an equal-weighted fund with 100 holdings, its top ten list won't help readers. Instead, consider this summary by sub-industry, which highlights how Regional Banks comprise 14.03% of the portfolio.

The Sunday Investor

Overweighting Regional Banks is risky, as the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) lost 43.63% from June 2018 to March 2020 and has lagged the broader market by 5.60% yearly since November 2011.

Portfolio Visualizer

SDVY is also heavily concentrated in just three sectors: Financials (31%), Industrials (24%), and Consumer Discretionary (18%). The weak diversification adds to the risk and helps explain why SDVY ranked #13/14 and #12/14 in 2018 and 2022, the market's two down years since its launch. SDVY made up for those losses in other years, but the key takeaway is that it's a volatile play that requires a strong bull market.

SDVY Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for SDVY's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 78.48% of the portfolio. I've assigned DON and REGL as benchmarks that DGI investors might also consider.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three takeaways:

1. SDVY isn't well-diversified by sub-industry. However, REGL is even worse, with 89.49% of assets in its top 25 sub-industries. REGL also has a high allocation to Regional Banks (10.78%), along with 12.10% in Gas Utilities and 7.92% in Property and Casualty Insurance. These latter two help drive down REGL's beta to 0.84, making it more appropriate for defensive investors. In contrast, SDVY is for more aggressive investors.

2. There is a substantial difference between SDVY's three-year and one-year sales and earnings per share growth rates. With these figures, we can derive the following annualized growth rates from 2021-2022 with this formula:

[(1+3Y Growth) / (1+1Y Growth)]^(1/2) - 1

Therefore, the 2021-2022 sales and earnings per share growth rates were:

SDVY: 21.50% / 40.58%

DON: 17.97% / 25.38%

REGL: 14.80% / 20.83%

With these figures, it's no wonder why SDVY's constituents managed to grow dividends by an annualized 18.31% over the last three years. The sales and earnings growth supported it, but growth fell off a cliff last year, resulting in SDVY's -9.22% one-year dividend growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

This table highlights how earnings growth is estimated to be effectively flat for the next year at 0.98%, with DON and REGL offering better potential. As a result, it's not reasonable to believe high dividend growth for SDVY will occur. Despite a low 24.69% payout ratio and a reasonably good share price performance, it's difficult for company management to justify double-digit dividend increases when sales and earnings are flat or declining.

3. Most small- and mid-cap stocks have relatively low dividend yields. Since they're undercovered and considered "specialty" segments, ETF providers tend to charge high fees. SDVY, DON, and REGL are no exceptions, with expense ratios of 0.60%, 0.38%, and 0.40%, respectively. The 14 ETFs in the earlier performance table have an average expense ratio of 0.33%.

Unfortunately, shareholders receive dividends, net of fees, which is why SDVY's trailing 1.75% dividend yield is substantially less than its 2.15% Index yield. My calculations indicate an expected dividend yield of just 1.55% (2.15% less 0.60%), so I often find little use for small and mid-cap dividend funds. Investing in higher-quality, better-established large-cap ETFs is more appropriate for income investors, while small/mid-cap funds can offer greater growth opportunities. However, based on the estimated growth rates presented, SDVY doesn't do this well, either.

Investment Recommendation

SDVY's one-year trailing and estimated earnings per share growth rate is far less than the three-year growth rate screened for, exposing a significant flaw in the screening process. Something is wrong if most selections (55/100) have negative actual one-year trailing earnings growth and 43/100 have negative expected one-year trailing earnings growth. These statistics should concern dividend growth investors because earnings growth should support dividend growth, and when that's not the case, share price depreciation is the most likely outcome. Therefore, despite a solid six-year track record, I'm uncomfortable with SDVY and have assigned a "sell" rating. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.