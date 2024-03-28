TW Farlow/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is my second article on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD); in the first, I presented an industry overview and a discussion of the US government's EPA $5 billion clean bus program that Blue Bird, as a market leader in alternative fuel buses, stands to benefit from.

I presented Blue Bird as a turnaround story showing that changes to the workforce had helped arrest falling margins and unit sales. I also noted that the market was changing as it moved away from Diesel power to cleaner alternative fuels.

In this article, I will suggest that Blue Bird has progressed from a turnaround story to a growth story, and I am significantly increasing my price target to $85 per share.

The Market

The US school bus market is large, established, and immune to cyclical trends. School buses need replacing every ten years, and currently, 43% of the total 500,000 school buses on the road are more than ten years old (Investor slide show Page 9). Blue Bird competes with two established competitors and a few new entrants. It appears to be gaining market share at the expense of the two established names, but the new entrants have failed to gain significant sales traction. The market segments by power train diesel engines remain the largest sector of the fleet on the road. Still, new sales are increasingly moving to alternative fuels, with Propane, Gasoline, and Battery Electric gaining ground.

Blue Bird Progress

In the five months since that first article, Blue Bird shares are up 100%. They have filed earnings reports for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 that show the business has gained increased traction both within the EPA government scheme and outside of it. Key competitors have withdrawn from the propane and gasoline-fueled school bus market, leaving Blue Bird as the only player. Blue Bird has materially improved its cost structure and balance sheet and hit all-time highs in margins and profits last quarter.

Demand is not just Government-driven

One of the risks to my bullish thesis on Blue Bird is the sustainability of the uptake in alternative fuel school buses. The demand might be driven primarily by the EPA program, which will last for five years. Changes in government priorities could affect the program's size and duration, which might negatively impact Blue Bird. Without the subsidies and grants, Blue Bird could lose most of its forecast growth and improved metrics.

Evidence is growing that the shift to alternative fuels is not dependent on government money. A new JV exemplifies Blue Bird's strategy to drive sales regardless of grants and government initiatives.

In the last two quarters, we received evidence that the customer, not the incentive, will drive demand. Electric buses have clear advantages over diesel: they are quiet, have increased safety, and have a lower total cost of ownership; however, they are expensive to buy and require a significant investment in charging infrastructure.

In Q1 2024, Blue Bird received an order for 180 EV buses from LA Unified School District, the largest ever order for electric buses. The order was significant because it was outside of the EPA funding round. LAUSD already has more than 20 Blue Bird electric buses, and the new order will allow the conversion of the first of several bus depots to 100% electric.

It suggests that the sale of alternative power buses is not driven entirely by government subsidies and that the ramp-up in sales may continue beyond the 5 years of the EPA program regardless of whether the Government decides to extend it.

The LAUSD order was made through the Blue Bird dealer A-Z Bus Sales, and the CEO said in the press release that LAUSD was transitioning its entire fleet to alternative fuels, propane, gasoline, and electric.

The orders could be driven by zero emissions, lower maintenance costs, longer bus life, and total cost of ownership. The problem with the total cost of ownership related to EVs is the enormous upfront cost. Not only is the cost of the bus significantly higher than that of a diesel bus, but you also have the cost of the charging infrastructure. Most operators are not talking about charging one or two buses but tens or even hundreds.

To help with this, Blue Bird entered a JV with Generate Capital late last year. Generate Capital is a San Francisco-based investment firm focusing on funding sustainable initiatives; since its founding in 2014, it has raised more than $4.2 billion. The JV will offer a complete solution of electric buses and charging infrastructure to school districts and bus operators. A fixed monthly fee will finance the charging infrastructure and the Blue Bird electric buses, as well as the planning and design of the entire system. It will remove the initial investment hurdle and the problem of planning what is needed. The package will be flexible, allowing for the addition of additional vehicles.

The JV removes one more hurdle for the future adoption of Blue Bird buses. The package should begin appearing in Blue Birds accounts in 2024.

Alternative Fuel Buses

Battery Electric is not the only alternative fuel that Blue Bird uses to power its buses. They also sell gasoline and Propane-powered buses, which represent a greater volume so far. Propane is considered ultra-low emission and funded by the EPA program.

Blue Bird has always been dominant in this sector. It has an exclusive arrangement with Ford and Roush CleanTech for the propane powertrain and has supplied more than 30,000 propane and gasoline systems to run on Ford's 6.8 L engine. The two main competitors IC Bus and Thomas Built have been supplying Propane and Gasoline engines from Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) and Powertrain Integration, a subsidiary of Power Solutions Inc.

Thomas Built and IC Bus both may have withdrawn from this market; the Blue Bird CEO said in the recent earnings report Q and A session in answer to Craig Irwin of ROTH MKM

don't really like to comment on what our competition is doing. they're no longer offering the product that we're both offering, the propane and gasoline. There was a company called PSI and they're no longer offering it. So, I'd defer to them on why they did that. we're excited about the opportunity that brings because our propane we know is ultra-low emissions. It's a great product. It gets a great rebate and a grant from the EPA fund to make it very attractive. There are other grants around to support it. It's a terrific product along with our low maintenance gasoline product that's super inexpensive to run.

The CEO said that Thomas Built and IC Bus now only offer Diesel and Electric, if so it must have led to and will continue to lead to a growing market share for Blue Bird. Gasoline and propane are significant drivetrain platforms for Blue Bird. They are forecasting growth in this area and investing a lot of money in allowing the engines to meet new emission standards.

Note: IC bus still has propane and gasoline on their website, and Thomas Built still has propane. I have been unable to verify with another source the claim from the Blue Bird CEO that both companies have exited this market. As soon as I find evidence to support or dismiss the claim from Blue Bird, I will put it in the comments; for the time being, I am assuming the claim is true as neither company has produced a press release regarding Propane or Gasoline buses for several years.

Sales by Powertrain (Blue Bird)

Slide 19 Q1 earnings presentation

The image suggests 2024 unit sales as 800 electric, 1,200 propane/gasoline and 6,750 Diesel. The diesel share continually falls to the longer term figures of 5,000 electric, 2,000 propane/gasoline and 5,000 diesel.

Market Share

In my last article, I suggested that Lion Electric (LEV) looked well-positioned to gain a significant market share; however, that did not materialize. They and other suppliers have been squeezed, leading the big three to continue dominating the industry. In Q4 2023, LEV said they received 97 bus orders from the LEV program. I had forecast over 180, and LEV was forced to lay off over 100 production staff.

With both IC and Thomas leaving the propane and gasoline market, Blue Bird will likely see a significant and sustained improvement in market share.

In the earnings call, the CEO guided Blue Bird to a 30% market share, similar to IC and Thomas, with the new entrants Lion Electric and BYD picking up the remainder. With the two major companies withdrawing from Propane and Gasoline, the 30% seems to be a low figure, and it was picked up in the last question of the earnings call, the analyst thought it was too low.

The CEO replied that they were being "a little prudent." I think he is substantially underestimating Blue Bird's future market share. He did say he would love to see them beat the 30%.

Market Share (Blue Bird Q1 earnings presentation)

CSI Market has a comparison of Blue Bird to its completion, noting

Comparing the current results to its competitors, Blue Bird reported Revenue increase in the 4 quarter 2023 by 34.87 % year on year, while most of its competitors have experienced contraction in revenues by -56.55 %, achieved in the same quarter.

The decline in the sales of LEV combined with the out performance of Blue Bird relative to its competition in revenue Q4 2023 implies it has gained significant market share.

Blue Bird Beating Metrics

Blue Bird has had two earnings calls since my last article; in that article, I presented a mathematical model that provided a fair value for Blue Bird of $31.50. At the time, it was 70% above the market price.

These mathematical models are critical to my trading; they help me track a company's performance, identify areas of concern, and monitor internal progress measures. Mathematical Models are very assumption-heavy, and the fair value price target they generate should be viewed with some caution and skepticism. I use them to ensure I am not buying near a price top.

I have updated the model using information from the last two earnings calls.

Blue Bird beat my top and bottom-line forecasts. The revenue beat was small for FY 2023 I had forecast $1,100 million; the actual figure was $1,133 million, so I was only 3% out.

Blue Bird has done extraordinarily well on the cost side of the business. Total Operating Expenses came in at $87 million against my forecast of $105 million, an improvement of 17%; much of this was due to lower-than-expected SG&A expenses.

Gross Margin for Q1 was a record 20%, up 570% from last year's 3% due to lower costs and increased prices. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, the Bus division recorded a net operational improvement of more than $6 million, and gross profits for the parts division exceeded the target of $1.1 million.

Inventories are 18% above my forecast, the CFO said they are attempting to reduce the impact of supply chain challenges. As a result, the increase in working capital offsets positive cash generation from operations.

Blue Bird has provided medium and long-term sales forecasts, which are higher than my original forecast and has significantly improved its margins by increasing sales prices twice. A sales price increase of $2,500 per bus was performed after my last article, and a further increase has been announced for later this year. (Q4 earnings)

CAPEX was 19% lower than expected in 2023. However, new guidance shows a significant increase in the future. Investment in capacity enhancements is being tripled, and substantial investments to improve the propane and gasoline drive trains have been announced.

The balance sheet improved as Blue Bird paid down a significant portion of its debt and ended Q1 with $77 million in cash. The remaining debt was re-negotiated on better terms, with a five-year maturity and lower covenants, bringing much-needed flexibility to the company. Blue Bird is tooling up for 12,000 buses yearly, up from 8,500 in 2023.

Adjusting my model for these changes gives the following key line items.

Mathematical Model (Author)

The increase in working capital, notable in the days it takes to turn inventory, is a negative drag on the model; other key drivers from my working capital schedule are shown below.

Model Drivers (Author)

The model uses the CAPEX highlighted by the CEO and then assumes it will be 11% of the beginning PP&E, which is Blue Birds' last three-year average. D&A is also set to the three-year average of 15%

Fair Value Calculation

The mathematical model outputs the following Free Cash Flow forecasts.

Free Cash Flow Forecast (Author Model)

WACC is 2.48%. I used a terminal value calculated using the Gordon Growth method with the terminal growth rate set to zero.

Under all these assumptions, the DCF fair value comes out at $85.

Share Ownership

Blue Bird authorized a $60 million share buyback program in February; management quoted the company's strong cash flow generation performance and improved cash position.

Institutions own 83% of Blue Bird and have been selling recently. American Securities sold 4 million shares in February.

Wall Street analysts disagree with my view of Blue Bird.

Wall Street Price Forecast over Time (simplywall.st)

When I issued my initial strong buy recommendation, Wall Street forecasted a price decline, and you can see how they missed out on the recent run-up. Today, they see minimal upside, less than 10%, with a price target of $38.

The Seeking Alpha quant system also missed the rise; in October 2023, when I wrote the first article, the Quant rating was hold and has since improved to a Strong Buy, reflecting the company's outstanding improvements, particularly in Profitability.

Seeking Alpha Quant (Seeking Alpha Blue Bird page)

Risks

I am maintaining a very bullish position, and in many respects, the recent performance of Blue Bird has lessened some risks surrounding its ability to sell buses and produce them at a profit. The stock is now up 100%, and Wall Street sees limited upside from here, so we could see a pullback if any negative information arrives.

The biggest risks now involve longer-term sales. The five years of government support gives near-term clarity, but Blue Bird will need to develop sales that do not depend on grant money.

They have made real progress in this area, but it is early days, and we need to monitor the progress of the JV and see if any further non EPA orders arrive.

Conclusion

The turnaround story I presented in my first article on Blue Bird has morphed into a growth story. They have shown they can manufacture buses at a profit and increase prices without affecting unit sales.

The management at Blue Bird has improved the business in many areas; its balance sheet is more robust, and a leaner cost structure has led to significantly improved margin performance.

Blue Bird appears to be increasing market share in the alternative fuel market, key competitors are no longer offering propane or gasoline engines, and Lion Electric did not make the progress expected in the recent EPA grant awards.

Blue Bird product quality is emphasized by its ability to increase prices while unit sales continue to rise.

The company is investing in its product line, capacity, and workforce.

Blue Bird provided improved forward guidance on sales and some clarity around its investment plan. Profitability figures have improved significantly, and margin is at an all-time high. I have updated my business model to account for the enhanced performance, and the model suggests a target price of $85, which is up from $32 before I made the changes. That target is more than 100% above the current value, so I confirm my Strong Buy Rating.

I currently hold Blue Bird in my long-term family fund and will continue to do so.