Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rapid7: Positive Profitability Improvements, Stock Appears Fully Valued

Mar. 28, 2024 1:54 AM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Rapid7's stock has underperformed and been volatile, currently down -10.3% YTD.
  • The company's fundamentals are decent, with non-GAAP profitability and operating cash flow improving.
  • Rapid7 aims to focus on profitable growth in 2024, driven by IT security tool consolidation trend, which helps securing larger deals with higher ARR per customer.
Group of Three Young Indian Software Engineers Use Computer to Discuss a Technological Project in Modern Industrial Office. Group of Male and Female Scientists Work in Research and Development Center

gorodenkoff

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is one of the leading cybersecurity companies based in the US with award-winning offerings in the vulnerability management space. I have covered RPD a few times in the past. The most recent one was last year

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.97K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News