EAD: This CEF Should Be A Good Source Of Income If The Bond Market Holds Up

PM Images

The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) is a closed-end fund that investors can employ in order to earn a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. This fund is not exactly the most well-known junk bond fund on the market right now, but it does compare reasonably well with many of its peers on most metrics. We have seen this in a few previous articles in which I used this fund as a comparison source. We will see it again over the remainder of this article. As of right now, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund boasts a 9.35% yield, which compares reasonably well to many comparable funds on the market. For example, consider the following peer comparison:

Fund Morningstar Classification Current Yield Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.35% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.79% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.54% PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.67% Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.72% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.07% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see here, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund boasts a similar yield to that of many of its peers. This is not surprising because junk bonds in general deliver yields in a specific range depending on their risk profile so we can generally expect bond funds that use similar strategies to deliver similar yields.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in late December 2023. While the stock market has been fairly strong since that time, we have not seen the same thing in the bond market. Indeed, the bond market has become increasingly skeptical about the potential for the Federal Reserve to deliver the interest rate cuts that were previously expected. At the start of this year, various market participants expected that the central bank would cut interest rates five or six times in 2024. Recent inflation and economic data have made that seem increasingly unlikely to occur, and bonds and bond funds have declined in price year-to-date to align with the current view that there will be three or four interest rate cuts this year. As of right now, the market is expecting 80 basis points of cuts from the Federal Reserve. This reduction in expectations has caused bonds to decline since the date that my previous article was published, which aligns with the views that I outlined at that time. Curiously, though, the shares of the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund have not declined. In fact, shares of this fund are up 1.68% against declines in both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) and the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK):

Seeking Alpha

We have seen a similar dynamic in some other junk bond funds, as they experienced price gains at a time when bonds in general are declining. This has ramifications for the valuations of these funds, which we will discuss later in this article. Some investors might like the fact that this fund's shares have been rising despite broader bond market weakness, however.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, investors in closed-end funds actually do much better than the share price performance would suggest. This is because the basic business model of these funds is to pay out most or all of the profits earned by their portfolios to the shareholders. The basic goal is to give all of the investment returns to the fund's owners and keep the portfolio size relatively stable over the long term. This is why these funds tend to have higher yields than just about anything else in the market. It also means that the shareholders get a fairly significant return that is not reflected in the fund's share price movements. As such, we should always consider the distributions that a fund pays out in any analysis of its performance. When we do that, we see that investors in the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund have earned a 4.08% total return since the last time that we discussed this fund:

Seeking Alpha

A 4.08% total return over a three-month period works out to 16.32% annualized return, which is certainly not bad for any sort of bond fund. In fact, that is better than the historical average for common equities, which are theoretically riskier securities. As such, income-focused investors might be quite pleased with the fund's recent performance. This is especially true because such investors sometimes need to sacrifice a certain amount of total return in order to earn a higher income. However, the fund's net asset value is actually down 0.68% over the same period so it is possible that some of these gains will end up being lost at some point.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense for a junk bond fund. As I explained in my previous article on this fund:

Bonds and other debt instruments are income vehicles because they deliver all of their net investment returns in the form of direct payments to their owners. After all, investors purchase these securities at face value, and they receive the same amount back at maturity. Thus, there are no net capital gains over the life of the securities.

The fund's fact sheet specifically states that the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in junk bonds and leveraged loans, so the above quote certainly applies to the overwhelming majority of the assets that will be included in this fund. As such, the fund's stated objective works pretty well.

Curiously, the fund's website does not state what percentage of assets it has invested in junk bonds as opposed to bank loans or other floating-rate securities. This is important because, as I discussed in a recent article, these two types of debt securities react very differently in response to interest rate movements. In short, the greater its exposure to bank loans or other floating-rate securities, the less the fund's net asset value will be affected by either upward or downward interest rate movements. It is therefore rather surprising that the fund's website and fact sheet do not include the respective weightings of the two security types, especially when the fact sheet outright states that the fund invests in both.

The fund's most recent quarterly holdings report is included in its annual report and corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. Here is what this report states is the composition of the fund:

Asset Type Weighting Common Stock 0.30% Fixed-Rate Corporate Debt 116.19% Bank Loans 9.76% Yankee Bonds 17.55% Money Market Fund 4.80% Click to enlarge

The money market fund and the bank loans are floating-rate debt, everything else is fixed-rate debt (except for the very small common stock position). Thus, this bond should be thought of as a fixed-rate bond fund, not a hybrid like the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC). As such, we can expect that the fund will behave much more like a traditional bond fund in that its share price and net asset value will rise during periods of falling interest rates and vice versa. This certainly explains the fund's recent performance.

With that said, this asset allocation is five months old at this point, which is due to the fact that the fund has not yet released an updated holdings report. It probably will release a new report within the next week or so, but there is little reason to expect any major changes. The fund's annual turnover is 52%, so it seems highly unlikely that it did anything drastic like exchanging all of its fixed-rate bonds for floating-rate securities in the past few months. As such, the asset allocation that we just discussed is probably pretty close to the fund's current portfolio composition.

As was stated a few times in this article, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is primarily invested in junk bonds and other speculative-grade debt. In fact, the fund's assets are almost entirely invested in this type of debt, as we can see here:

Fund Fact Sheet

An investment-grade debt securities is anything rated BBB or higher, as is cash and equivalents. Everything below BBB is considered to be junk debt. As we can see, 95.56% of the fund's assets are currently invested in junk debt. This is something that may be concerning, particularly to those investors who are highly risk-averse and are worried about the risk of losing their principal to a default. This concern is pretty understandable, especially considering that the higher interest rates prevalent in the market today have made investors jittery that the risks of default could be higher today than they were back in the zero-interest-rate policy era. As Reuters points out in a January 2024 article:

Estimates vary, but analysts expect junk bond default rates to top out at 4% to 5% this year, compared with 2% to 3% in 2023 and far lower than the double-digit readings touched during the 2008 financial crisis. Default rates on leveraged loans, whose interest rates are not fixed but change with the market, are expected to tick up to 5% to 6%.

If default rates do increase this year, it would be in line with statements that were made by Moody's Investor Service last fall. Moody's, however, previously predicted that defaults on junk bond issues would peak in January and then slowly decline over the following months. Thus, if Moody's is correct, we have already seen the worst of the effects that rising interest rates would have on junk bonds. This risk is already priced into the assets in the fund and is therefore reflected in the fund's net asset value if not its share price.

As we can see in the chart above, 84.6% of the fund's assets are invested in junk bonds that are rated either BB or B by one of the major rating agencies. According to the official bond ratings scale, companies whose bonds sport these ratings have sufficient financial capacity to carry their debt without defaulting even in the event of a short-term economic shock. As such, the default risk on them should not be too bad, and Moody's itself confirms this. In a previous article, I shared a chart from Moody's that shows the historical default rate of bonds with different ratings:

Moody's Investor Service

We can see that the default risk increases fairly significantly when moving from Ba to B ratings, but the big jump comes when moving from B to Caa-rated bonds. On B-rated bonds, the default risk is still acceptable when we consider that a diversified portfolio will have numerous bonds and each of those bonds will usually have a yield that is high enough to offset the default risk. The same is theoretically true of Caa or lower bonds, but the spread does depend somewhat on investor appetite for risk and expectations of how interest rate changes might affect defaults. As of right now, the ICE BofA CCC & Lower US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread is at 8.59%, which is the lowest level that it has been since April 2022:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This suggests that market participants are certain that the default risk of the most highly speculative securities is lower than it has been in nearly two years. This may or may not be an accurate assumption, and I will admit that right now I do think that the market is underpricing risk. Fortunately, this fund only has 11.96% of its assets invested in these securities so any losses should not be especially noticeable with respect to the overall fund. With that said, it does appear that this fund is taking on a bit more risk than many of the other junk bond funds that we have discussed in recent months.

It is certainly possible that the reduction in the risk premium on the most speculative junk bonds is because of the market's view that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by about 80 basis points over the remainder of this year. This is in line with the guidance that Chairman Powell provided after the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week. However, as I discussed in great detail in three recent articles (see here, here, and here), it might be very difficult for the Federal Reserve to actually cut interest rates unless it is willing to see inflation surge right before the presidential election. If the Federal Reserve does fail to reduce interest rates, it will undoubtedly punish all of the bonds held by this fund. However, we might see the CCC and lower bonds hit to an even greater degree as the market may have to reprice the default risk as well. The one thing that we immediately notice in the chart above is that the risk premium increases when long-term interest rates go up. That could happen again in the event of a failure by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, so these 11.96% of the fund's assets could have an adverse impact on the fund's net asset value going forward that we should not ignore.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that money to purchase junk bonds and other income-producing assets. As long as the yield that the fund obtains off of the purchased assets is greater than the cost of the debt that it carries, this works quite well to boost the fund's overall returns. However, this use of debt is a double-edged sword because it increases both the gains and losses that investors experience from asset price movements. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not carrying too much debt since that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like to see a fund's leverage exceed 33% of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has leveraged assets comprising 30.31% of its portfolio. This actually represents a slight increase over the 30.12% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it.

It is not surprising that the fund's leverage has increased over the past three months. After all, as I pointed out in the introduction, the fund's net asset value has actually declined over the period:

Barchart

In short, we have a situation where the fund's share price increased but the increase was not justified by the performance of the assets in the fund's portfolio. The price of the assets held by this fund actually went down over the period, in line with the bond market. The fund's leverage remained the same, so it now represents a larger percentage of a smaller portfolio.

Here is how this fund's leverage compares to that of its peers:

Fund Name Current Leverage Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.31% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) 28.78% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 24.46% PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) 20.74% Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT) 31.50% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) 26.17% Click to enlarge

The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund appears to be employing a bit more leverage than many of its peers right now, which could expose it to a greater level of volatility. This might be particularly true if the Federal Reserve is not able to be as aggressive with interest rate reductions as the market currently expects. The balance between the risk and the reward still appears to be reasonably acceptable here, however, and we probably do not need to worry too much about the fund's leverage.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio of junk-rated bonds and leveraged loans that deliver the majority of its overall investment returns in the form of direct payments to the fund. The fund pools together the coupon payments that it receives from these securities and combines them with any realized gains that it manages to achieve by selling bonds that have gone up in price (due to a decline in interest rates). This fund takes things a step further as it borrows money to use to purchase more bonds and then pockets the difference between the yield of the purchased bonds and the interest rate that it has to pay on the borrowed money. In most situations, this should boost the effective yield that the fund earns from the bonds in the portfolio. Finally, the fund pays out all of this money to its investors, net of its expenses. When we consider the current yield on most speculative-grade debt issues, we can see that this should result in this fund's shares boasting a remarkably high distribution yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0517 per share ($0.6204 per share annually), which gives it a 9.35% yield at the current share price. As we saw earlier in this article, this yield is comparable to that of most other speculative-grade bond funds. Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distributions over the years. As we can see here, the fund's distribution has been both raised and lowered numerous times throughout its history:

CEF Connect

The general trend over the long term seems to be for a decreasing distribution, which is almost certainly going to be a turn-off for anyone who is seeking to earn a safe and consistent income that can be used to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. It is, admittedly, not exactly surprising that the fund's distribution history would be disappointing though as interest rates have been incredibly low over most of the 21st century and interest rates have a significant impact on the total return that is available from any sort of bond portfolio. We see the same sort of distribution variability in most bond funds as there is a need to adjust the amount of money that they pay out to the investors to correspond with the income and gains that are produced by their portfolios. This fund did increase its distribution in January though, so that might be encouraging if it can sustain it. However, the fund's net asset value is down year-to-date which suggests that it is having trouble covering it:

Seeking Alpha

With all that said, let us have a look at the fund's financial statements and see how well it is doing. We do not have an especially recent document to use for the purposes of our analysis, as the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This report is, unfortunately, five months old at this point but it is still more recent than the most recent report that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. That is quite nice to see as it will give us some insight into how well the fund handled the summer of 2023. As many readers can likely remember, the summer of 2023 was fairly rough for bonds and bond funds. At the time, the market was beginning to realize that there would be no monetary policy pivot in the second half of that year and that interest rates would likely remain relatively high for an extended period of time. As such, it was selling off bonds and generally repricing interest rate-sensitive assets to better correspond to the new paradigm. This could have caused the fund to take some realized and unrealized losses on its bond portfolio, which we will see reflected in this report. In short, this report should give us a pretty good idea of how well the fund handled this challenging environment.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund received $21,004,887 in interest along with $16,692 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. The fund also reported $212,972 in income from affiliated securities, which might refer to money market fund returns but this is not clearly stated. This all gives the fund a total investment income of $21,234,551 for the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $13,361,010 available for shareholders. This was, unfortunately, not enough to cover the $17,149,471 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period. At first glance, this could be concerning as we would ordinarily prefer a fixed-income closed-end fund to fully cover its distributions out of net investment income. This one obviously failed to accomplish that task.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distribution. For example, it might be able to realize some capital gains by selling bonds that rise in price. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly represent money coming into the fund that could be paid out to the shareholders.

This fund, however, failed to generate sufficient income from these alternative sources to make up the difference between its net investment income and its distribution. The fund reported net realized losses of $2,561,921 and had another $16,171,393 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $24,398,270 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This comes on the heels of a failure to fully cover its distribution during the prior full-year period, as the fund's net assets declined by $53,590,051 for the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2022.

Thus, we have a situation in which the fund failed to cover its distribution during the two most recent reporting periods, and the fact that its net asset value is down year-to-date suggests that it has failed to fully cover its newly raised distribution. This is certainly concerning from the perspective of distribution sustainability, but we still need to consider November and December 2023, which were pretty good for bonds as rising bond prices and falling yields caused many bond funds to earn pretty solid gains. This fund is no exception, as its net asset value is up 8.28% since the close of the reporting period:

Seeking Alpha

This tells us that the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has covered every distribution that it has paid out since the start of November 2023 and still has investment profits left over to distribute. We should continue to keep an eye on the fund's net asset value, but this suggests that it can probably sustain its distribution for a while unless the bond market collapses again. The monetary policy and signaling of the Federal Reserve will play a role in this, and any signs of hawkishness might be problematic. The distribution seems safe for now, though.

Valuation

As of March 26, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a net asset value of $7.32 per share but the shares currently trade at $6.68 each. This gives the fund's shares an 8.74% discount on net asset value at the current price. That is relatively in line with the 8.13% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current price appears to be acceptable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a reasonably solid junk bond fund that can be used to obtain a high level of current income. There is very much a risk that junk bonds are overpriced though, as despite the Federal Reserve's messaging, it may not be able to reduce interest rates as the market currently expects. The fund's shares have also been outperforming its underlying portfolio over the past few months so there is a possible risk that it will end up surrendering some of the recent gains. The fund is still trading at a discount on net asset value though, so hopefully that risk is not that great.

I am going to maintain the "hold" rating on this fund. It appears that it can probably maintain the current distribution unless the bond market collapses. The inability of the Federal Reserve to meaningfully cut rates is a risk here, but at the same time, there could be a reason to believe that officials will accept higher inflation given the fiscal pressures to reduce debt-carrying costs.