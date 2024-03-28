Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
No Matter What The Fed Does, The Lack Of Bears Is Worrisome

Summary

  • The current investor fixation on the FED and interest rates overlooks the fact that almost everyone is already bullish, leaving few buyers to drive stock prices higher.
  • Two indicators, the low short position of money managers in S&P 500 futures and the overwhelmingly bullish sentiment in the Investor Intelligence survey, suggest that there are "too many" bulls in the market.
  • This indicates that investors should be cautious and suggests that the market may be lower a year from now, even if the Federal Reserve lowers rates.
What"s Next

MCCAIG

The current investor fixation on when the Federal Reserve will drop interest rates and by how much overlooks an important fact – almost everyone is already bullish. So, even if they do drop rates who’s left to buy to drive prices higher?

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

