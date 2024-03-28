Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If I Could Only Own 4 Dividend Funds, It Would Be These

Mar. 28, 2024 8:30 AM ETSCHD, VIG, VYM, DGRO, VDADX, VHYAX, VIHAX, SPY3 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend investing is a powerful method for compounding wealth over the long-term that comes with several advantages.
  • I share my four favorite dividend ETFs right now.
  • I discuss what I like most about each and also how I would weight these four funds if combined in a portfolio.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Dividend growth investing can be a very profitable way to compound wealth over the long term. It brings with it numerous advantages, including:

  1. Focusing investors on what matters most: the fundamentals of the business. Even if the stock market gets volatile, if

If you want access to our Portfolio that has crushed the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 1,700 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies, and you won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
20.47K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
DGRO--
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
VDADX--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News