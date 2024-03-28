pidjoe

Near-term prospects

In this article, I will argue for a bullish thesis on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) based on the growth catalysts both in the near and long term. I will start with the near term. As seen in the chart below, the consensus estimate suggests that DUK is poised for robust growth in the next few years. To wit, they estimate DUK's EPS to be $5.97 in 2024, representing a YoY growth of 7.40%. The forward P/E ratio thus implied at 15.69x only, a very reasonable valuation multiple in my view (more on this later). Looking out for 2 more years, its EPS is projected to be $6.74 in 2026 and the implied P/E would only be 13.90x then, which I consider a bargain deal for such a sector leader.

I do see a couple of catalysts in the next 2~3 years that could materialize the growth projected above. I expect the regulatory approvals in North Carolina, Kentucky, and potentially Florida and South Carolina to lead to higher rates for customers. In the meantime, Duke is also awaiting regulatory outcomes in a number of cases, with orders expected by the end of this year. I won't be surprised by some rate relief in these open cases, which could further brighten the company's earnings prospects. These adjustments, along with increased electric volume growth, are expected to boost the company's bottom line in the next few years to come.

Seeking Alpha

Long-term prospects

Now I will switch the prospects to the long-term and I see strong catalysts here as well. I am overall bullish on the infrastructure sector in the United States given the secular growth of the economy. As such, I expect the overall demand for electricity to rise steadily in the long term.

Besides the above catalysts common to the entire sector, there are also a few tailwinds specific to DUK. At the top of my list is the opportunity in the renewable energy space. DUK remains committed to its $65 billion five-year capital plan focused on low-carbon energy. The capital plan involves a 3,100 megawatts project based on new solar in service by 2028 and 1,600 MW of battery storage by 2029. I anticipate these new capacities to pay dividends - both literally and figuratively - for years or even decades to come.

Of course, there is no denying that this is a large sum of CAPEX investment. However, I think DUK is in a good position to undertake the project. The chart below shows DUK's financial strength in terms of interest coverage (top panel) and its leverage ratio (bottom panel). As seen, its interest coverage currently sits at 2.607x, which is a very healthy level and also higher than its historical average (2.482x) by a good margin. Its leverage ratio, in terms of total financial debt to EBITDA, is only 5.263x. It is not only far below its historical average (5.774x) but also near the lowest level in at least 5 years.

Such a strong financial position offers the company capital allocation flexibility down the road. As such, I do not expect too many financial issues for its capital projected even if economic downturns or unexpected expenses occur along the road.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Despite the above tailwinds both for the near and long term, the stock is currently trading at a very reasonable valuation. As aforementioned, its FY1 P/E is about 15.7x, a very reasonable level in my mind both in absolute and relative terms. Compared to the median P/E for the stock is about 16.5x in the past 10 years, it is currently trading at a small discount of around 5%.

Its dividend yield provides another confirmation of the valuation discount. The next chart below shows DUK's dividend yield compared to its historical average in the past 10 years. As seen, its dividend yield is currently 4.25%. Compared to its historical average of 4.10%, the current yield is about 4% higher and thus also implies a slight valuation discount.

Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides the growth potential and valuation considerations, there are a few other positives worth mentioning. First, this investment opportunity may be of particular appeal to income-oriented accounts. The stock's dividend yield is quite attractive even among utility stocks, which are well-known for their generous and stable payouts. To wit, DUK's FWD yield of 4.38% is about 10% above the sector median of 3.99% (see the first chart below). Also, DUK has also consistently proven to be one of the better-managed utilities in the sector, receiving excellent ratings across the board as seen in the second chart below, in terms of dividend safety, dividend growth rates, the attractiveness of the current dividend yield, and its consistency for paying and growing dividends.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

In terms of downside risks, DUK faces many risks that are common to the utility sector. Two of the most notable ones in my mind are regulatory risks and fuel cost risks. The utility industry is heavily regulated by government agencies. Changes in regulations can significantly impact a company's profitability. Regulators might limit the amount utilities can charge customers for electricity, squeezing profit margins. The cost of fuel, such as natural gas and coal, can fluctuate significantly. If fuel costs rise, utilities may not be able to pass all those costs on to customers immediately, impacting their bottom line.

Besides these generic risks, there are a few risks that are more particular to DUK. The top ones on my mind are its geographic exposure and reliance on coal. DUK has a large customer base in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. These regions are all prone to hurricanes and other severe weather events, which can cause significant damage to infrastructure and lead to costly repairs and lost revenue. Also, compared to some of its peers, DUK has a larger portion of its generation capacity coming from coal-fired plants. Coal is a declining source of energy due to environmental concerns and regulations. DUK may need to invest heavily in cleaner energy sources in the future to comply with stricter regulations.

All told, my overall conclusion is that the upside risks outweigh the downsides. Under current conditions, to me, DUK presents a compelling investment opportunity with a good combination of value, income, and growth potential. The stock currently trades at a very reasonable P/E ratio and pays an attractive dividend. I expect recent regulatory approvals for rate increases to support earnings growth in the short term to meet (or even exceed) market expectations. In the meantime, its strategic investments in renewable energy position it well for long-term growth, which is underpinned by its solid financial strength.