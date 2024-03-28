Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Akeso Marks Profit Milestone With Swift Rights Issue

Mar. 28, 2024 5:30 AM ETAkeso, Inc. (AKESF) Stock
Summary

  • Akeso swung to an annual profit of 1.94 billion yuan, boosted by licensing income of 2.92 billion yuan.
  • The next highly anticipated product in the firm’s drug pipeline is ivonescimab, the first PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody to enter Phase III clinical trials.
  • The scale of Akeso’s revenue leap last year is notable, but the drug developer would not have turned a profit without the one-off licensing payment.

Background.

artisteer/iStock via Getty Images

Buoyed by bumper earnings, the biotech has announced a share placement to raise HK$1.17 billion to invest in developing its portfolio of anti-cancer drugs

Chinese drug company Akeso Inc. (OTCPK:AKESF) (9926.HK) has pushed its way

