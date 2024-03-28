Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Should You Diversify Your Portfolio By Industry Or Sector?

Mar. 28, 2024 6:25 AM ETCBGPY, CBGPF, AMIGF, AMIGY, DIISF, DIISY, IGGHY, IGGRF
John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • Over the last few years, my portfolio has struggled to keep up with the FTSE All-Share, at least on a total return basis.
  • There are various reasons for this lack of performance and few things are straightforward when it comes to investing, but I can now fairly confidently put the blame on an omission within my diversification policy.
  • The good news is that my portfolio isn’t over-exposed to any other industry, as the second-largest industry is the industrials industry, at 20% of the portfolio.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

UK Dividend Stocks Portfolio - Diversify by Industry and Sector

First, an apology. I haven't written anything for a few weeks, partly because I've been busy reviewing company results during results season, but also because Mrs K has been in and out of hospital.

Having other things on my

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.89K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBGPY--
Close Brothers Group plc
CBGPF--
Close Brothers Group plc
AMIGF--
Admiral Group plc
AMIGY--
Admiral Group plc
DIISF--
Direct Line Insurance Group plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News