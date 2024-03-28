solarseven

US State Dept. announces $10M reward for BlackCat ransomware group. (00:28) Disney (DIS) settles DeSantis fight in Florida. (01:35) Ford (F) eliminating more jobs at Dearborn F-150 Lightning plant - report. (02:55)

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10M for information about the ransomware group ALPHV BlackCat.

BlackCat is believed to have been behind the cyberattack on UnitedHealth’s (NYSE:UNH) Change Healthcare unit, which handles around 50% of the nation’s medical claims.

The State Dept. accused the organization of compromising “computer networks of critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and worldwide" and "stealing sensitive confidential information," amongst other crimes and wrongdoings.

The reward is being made available through the department’s Rewards for Justice program. The department encouraged people with information on ALPHV BlackCat to contact the program through its Tor-based tips channel, according to a statement released Wednesday.

UnitedHealth reportedly paid APLHV BlackCat, which is believed to have ties to Russia, $22M to regain access to its systems. The attack, which occurred on Feb. 21, crippled core administrative functions such as billing and claims processing at hospitals, healthcare providers and pharmacies nationwide.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have reached a settlement in a dispute over Disney World's future development.

A state court settlement will bring an end to almost two years of litigation around the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the entity that provides municipal services to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Under the terms of Wednesday's settlement agreement, Disney lets stand a determination by the board of DeSantis appointees that the comprehensive plan approved by the Disney supporters before the takeover is null and void. Disney also agrees that a development agreement and restrictive covenants passed before the takeover are also not valid, according to the settlement terms.

Instead, a comprehensive plan from 2020 will be used with the new board able to make changes to it, and the agreement suggests Disney and the new board will negotiate a new development agreement in the near future.

Disney also agreed to put on hold the appeal of the federal lawsuit pending the negotiations on the development agreement and other matters, and it will drop its two state lawsuits against the district, one of which was a public records complaint.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is slashing the hourly workforce at its Dearborn, Mich., F-150 Lightning factory.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford is adjusting to slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Of the 2,100 remaining employees at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, 700 will be transferred to the Michigan Assembly Plant that makes the Bronco and Ranger as a third crew, 700 will remain at the F-150 plant, while the remaining will be offered a $50K retirement package or take reassignment elsewhere in Michigan.

This is the third round of cuts at the plant in six months.

At an auto conference Tuesday, Ford (F) CFO John Lawler said the company needed to “match capacity with demand. Demand is much slower than the industry expected when it comes to EVs. We are right-sizing our capacity and investments that we are putting into EVs, but it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) will formally launch and start deliveries of its long-awaited electric vehicle. Xiaomi-branded EVs will be manufactured by state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200K vehicles. The smartphone maker has a goal for the SU7 to become one of China's top three best-selling luxury electric vehicle models.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following the two-for-one stock split.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will hold its post-earnings conference call. The two retail stocks that correlate the closest to Walgreens after its earnings report are CVS Health (CVS) and Sally Beauty (SBH).

U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended higher amid choppy trading.

All three major averages opened in the green and then began to move downward until mid-day, after which they trended back up to close in the green. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) added 0.51%. The S&P 500 (SP500) gained 0.86%. The Dow (DJI) climbed 1.22%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is up 0.7% at nearly $82 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.7% at more than $70,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Despite missing market expectations in Q4, RH (RH) is up nearly 8% on the prospect of improved performance in the home furnishing business.

On today’s economic calendar: