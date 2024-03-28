recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

This is my first take on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) a development stage pharma with two lead molecules in line for FDA review:

01/02/2024 — revumenib in treatment of adult and pediatric relapsed or refractory (R/R) KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2Ar) acute leukemia, NDA submitted under FDA's Real-time Oncology Review program [RTOR], accepted for filing with an 09/26/2024 PDUFA; 02/27/2024 — Incyte (INCY) announced an 08/28/2024 PDUFA on its axatilimab BLA, being developed with Syndax for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

In this article I evaluate Syndax's financial position and how these programs look to play out for shareholders. I also give a brief overview of the balance of its pipeline. With a rich market cap hovering near $2 billion, I rate it a speculative "Buy" for reasons as discussed.

Sources for this article will include the following released in conjunction with its 02/27/2023 earnings — press release (the "Release"); earnings conference call (the "Call"); presentation (the "Presentation"); and 10-K (the "10-K").

Syndax's lead programs offer interesting opportunities.

Revumenib in-licence

In 10/2017 Syndax in-licensed a portfolio of molecules including Revumenib from Allergan subsidiary Vitae, who was subsequently acquired by AbbVie (ABBV). In addition to its upfront costs, Syndax agreed to pay:

development, manufacturing and global commercialization of the portfolio; development and commercial stage milestones; and tiered royalties on net sales of commercialized products.

In the 10-K Syndax notes that aggregate milestones could reach $99 million in regulatory and development milestones and $70 million in sales based milestones. It offers no further milestone specifics. It describes its royalty obligations as low single to low double-digit on sales, subject to reduction in unspecified circumstances.

Revumenib's KMT2Ar anticipated approval and launch

The Presentation slide 17 lists Syndax's target goals including the approval and launch of Revumenib in treatment of KMT2Ar acute leukemia during 2024. As noted above it filed its NDA under the FDA's RTOR program. The FDA approved this application for filing on 03/26/2024 setting an 09/26/2024 PDUFA date.

The FDA's 11/2023 RTOR guidance describes this program. Its purpose is to facilitate timely and effective review of eligible applications. It is separate and apart from the FDA's other expedited review programs. Revumenib had already been granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations.

Issuance of a PDUFA never guarantees favorable FDA action on an application, nor does it do so in this case. Nonetheless, I was greatly encouraged by the action. With a September PDUFA date Syndax's anticipated 2024 Revumenib launch is entirely possible.

Syndax's axatilimab deal with Incyte

Syndax acquired exclusive worldwide rights to axatilimab from UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) in 2016. Its deal with UCB included an unspecified upfront payment, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Syndax is responsible for development, manufacturing and global commercialization.

Subsequently in 2021 Syndax announced a global collaboration with Incyte (INCY) to develop and commercialize axatilimab for chronic graft-versus-host disease [GVHD] and other fibrotic diseases.

Under the deal Incyte agreed to pay $117 million upfront plus a $35 million equity investment; it included potential for $450 million in milestone payments. It also called for a 50:50 profit share in the U.S. and double-digit royalties on ex-U.S. sales.

Topline axatilimab pivotal trial results

In 07/2023 Syndax and Incyte reported that axatilimab met its primary endpoint across all cohorts in its pivotal AGAVE-201 trial (NCT04710576) in chronic graft-versus-host disease [GVHD]. Syndax CEO Metzger announced:

Axatilimab is the first investigational chronic GVHD treatment to target inflammation and fibrosis through the inhibition of disease associated macrophages, and the AGAVE-201 data demonstrates the potentially pronounced impact this mechanism, alone or in combination with standard of care therapies already available for the management of this disease, may have on patients suffering from chronic GVHD.

The parties also announced their intent to file a BLA by year end 2023. In due course on 02/27/2024 Incyte announced its 08/28/2024 axatilimab PDUFA as noted above.

In addition to its two lead programs Syndax has a supporting pipeline.

The 10-K includes the following pipeline graphic:

Revumenib and axatilinib are keystones to its strategy as described in its 10-K. Syndax has deprioritized Entinostat, although it has granted Eddingpharm International a license to develop and commercialize it in China and certain other Asian countries.

The 10-K characterizes revumenib as a potent, inhibitor of the high affinity interaction site on menin with the protein MLL1. This specific interaction is a key driver for two genetically defined acute leukemias: (i) KMT2Ar and (ii) mNPM1 AML. The relapsed/refractory (R/R) settings of both diseases have a poor prognosis.

Preclinical testing supported by clinical evidence with revumenib backs the hypothesis that disruption of the menin-MLL interaction can lead to responses in acute leukemias. Its PDUFA for KMT2Ar is in hand; Syndax is enrolling patients in its pivotal AUGMENT trial for the cohort of patients with R/R mNPM1, expecting topline data in Q4, 2024.

As for its phase 1 revumenib combination candidates, the 10-K lists these trials, expected to release date later in 2024 as:

BEAT-AML: Evaluating the combination of revumenib with venetoclax and azacitidine in front-line AML patients. This trial is being conducted as part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial. SAVE: Evaluating the all-oral combination of revumenib with venetoclax and decitabine/cedazuridine in R/R AML or mixed phenotype acute leukemias. The trial is being conducted by investigators from the MD Anderson Cancer Center and continues to add patients. AUGMENT-102: Evaluating the combination of revumenib with fludarabine and cytarabine in patients with R/R acute leukemias.

Beyond its AGAVE-201 trial in GVHD Syndax has a second axatilimab trial; it is a phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. This trial as described on presentation slide 14 is currently enrolling patients.

Syndax has ample liquidity with a series of recent financings.

As is common for companies without steady revenue sources Syndax tops off its liquidity by selling shares in financings from time to time. As it does so it is continuously diluting its shareholders. The chart below shows this process at work over the years:

During the Call Syndax reported $600 million in cash as of yearend 2023. It put this liquidity as giving it a cash runway stretching through 2026. It has bulked up its liquidity with annual share offerings in recent years including:

12/15/2023 issuance of ~$200 million with an offering price of $18.50; 12/07/2022 issuance of ~$150 million with an offering price $22.00; 12/16/2021 issuance of ~$75 million with an offering price for the shares and pre-funded warrants of ~$17.50.

During the Call Syndax guided for total 2024 operating expenses of $355 million to $375 million including approximately $43 million of non-cash stock compensation expense.

Conclusion

Syndax is catnip for investors interested in a highly speculative biotech play with strong near term catalysts. I rate it as a speculative buy. In doing so I would emphasize the following risks: