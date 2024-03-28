Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VYM: Better Positioned But Still Likely To Underperform The Broader Indexes

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • Market conditions remain fluid with high price levels and a fluctuating environment.
  • Dividend investing has become popular, but Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund underperforms broader indexes and offers minimal income.
  • The fund's significant holdings in technology and cyclical sectors contribute to its underperformance and lower income compared to peers.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Market conditions continue to be fluid, with overall inflation rates coming down, but price levels generally remain high throughout the economy. While most investors' long-term objectives are by definition not going to change anytime soon, individual strategies still have to evolve as the market

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.93K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VYM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VYM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News