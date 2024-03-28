J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While observing Akamai’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) performance over the past twelve months, I noticed that the performance has been quite lumpy, with bubbles of outperformance and troughs of underperformance as can be seen in the chart below.

Akamai’s performance over the past twelve months (sa)

The cloud services company’s full-year FY23 performance that it reported last month adds further support to my argument about how Akamai’s performance has been lumpy. The stock tanked 8% after a revenue miss in Q4 FY23. Akamai continues to be in a transition of sorts after it ceded immense market share to Cloudflare (NET) in its content delivery business. Management is in the middle of turning around the decades-old company once again as it steers to emerging areas of technology such as workload computation.

I believe the transition is well in progress at Akamai, with the company seeing success in its Security and Compute businesses, leading me to rate this as a Buy.

Akamai’s Business Model Updates

Per its recent 10-K, Akamai has three revenue segments in its business. The first is the legacy segment of CDN (Content Delivery Network Services), where it has ceded its market leadership mostly to Cloudflare’s CDN services. CDN does not appear to be the company’s main area of focus at the moment, and I would agree to this approach largely because Cloudflare has penetrated this market effectively. That leaves two other revenue segments: Security and Compute which continue to grow and generate incremental revenue gains for the company. The company has doubled down on their focus in these areas by making acquisitions in this space, such as their acquisition of Zero Trust Security solutions provider Guardicore in FY21 and computational services company Linode in FY22.

60% of its revenue now comes from Security and Compute revenue segments per the latest earnings report.

Akamai’s Security Segment to Support Guidance

So far, Cloudflare’s overall revenue has been growing at a compounded growth rate of ~7% over the last five years. Over this time period, the company’s Content Delivery Services segment weighed the company down as it kept losing market share. This marks the second consecutive year since Akamai’s Delivery Segment has posted consecutive y/y revenue declines, with the segment accounting for a lower share of Akamai’s overall revenue, as can be seen below.

Akamai’s Security segment revenue grows much faster than Akamai’s overall revenue segment. (Company Sources)

However, the company’s strategic pivot to Security services has been an inherent success story for the company, as can be seen in the chart above. Security services, which accounted for just a third of the overall revenue in 2019, now account for 46% of the company’s overall revenue in FY23. Per my estimates, the company’s security services segment has grown at a compounded growth rate of ~20%, almost three times faster than Akamai’s total compounded growth rate of ~7%. I believe these growth rates more than compensate for any declines I can see in the company’s legacy CDN services segment. Akamai always had some legacy security solutions, such as Web App Firewalls and various protection services against Phishing and Denial-of-Service attacks. But I believe the Guardicore acquisition boosted their prospects towards continuing their double-digit growth momentum in Security Services.

After reviewing Akamai’s product brief on their Guardicore security solution, I believe this positions Akamai well to benefit from continued trends in this space. On the call, management mentioned how they saw faster-than-expected progress in migrating customers over to their cloud platforms, including the customer contracts acquired from Lumen and Stackpath. This gives Akamai the opportunity to cross-sell their Guardicore solution to their enterprise customers, as pointed out in their product brief, and I believe these trends will continue into FY24. With these trends, I believe Akamai’s Security Services could even possibly account for 50% of the company’s overall revenue in FY24, outgrowing its CDN segment and supporting management’s overall revenue outlook in FY24 to grow 6-8% as outlined in their earnings report.

Akamai’s adjusted operating income has also shown a pickup, increasing 10% y/y to $1136 million as the company’s adjusted operating margins expanded from 28.6% to 29.8%. Management has embarked on some initiatives to boost operational efficiency by re-negotiating contracts that favor the company, especially in areas such as APIs and content downloads.

For example, we plan to start charging a premium for higher-cost delivery destinations. We expect to continue to optimize the ratio of peak to day-to-day traffic, and we plan to negotiate different pricing for API traffic versus download traffic. Choosing to shed some less profitable traffic will result in a more balanced and profitable approach to pricing, which we believe is the right strategy for the company.

I believe these initiatives should be able to boost their margin profile further as we move through the year.

Akamai’s Valuation Shows Upside

To estimate my fair value for Akamai, I will assume that the company grows at a compounded growth rate of 7.5% from FY23 to FY26. This appears to be in line with consensus estimates as well. With the improvement that I see in the company’s margin profile and the initiatives that the company has planned, I expect the company to grow its non-GAAP operating income by ~8% CAGR. These growth rates are largely in line with the long-term growth rates of the S&P 500, as per FactSet.

Akamai has ~16% upside from current levels (Author)

Based on these estimates, I believe a forward PE of 16 is warranted, implying ~16% upside from current levels.

Risks and Other Factors to Look For

History shows that Akamai, like any other legacy company, is not immune from threats. Its legacy CDN services business has ceded market share to newer players, as I pointed out multiple times in this post. Akamai competes with Cloudflare in many of its product markets, including CDN. There are other products of Akamai as well in the security services space where Cloudflare and newer entrants can compete with Akamai, such as Bot Management, API Security etc.

Uncertain macroeconomic conditions are also creating shifts in business spending, which may impact Akamai in some way. For example, I believe smaller businesses are tightening their spending, leading them to either consolidate their cloud services vendor or eliminate spending entirely, which may impact Akamai too. I believe Akamai may be insulated to a small extent here, as it does have a larger share of its customers in the enterprise market, as can also be seen in the product brief I attached earlier for Guardicore. Still, the uncertainty in business spending outside of enterprise spending can create headwinds for Akamai.

Takeaway

Despite seeing slowdowns in its legacy CDN business, I believe Akamai may be poised for upside this year. As I pointed out in this post, the company’s security business has been robust, growing at a 20% compounded growth rate, which more than offsets the decline in its CDN business. I believe the company is positioned to benefit from continued momentum in spending on its security solutions as well as its compute products, leading me to rate Akamai as a Buy.