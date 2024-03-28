Keeping It Simple Wins In Q1 2024

matdesign24

The stock market looks to close out an outstanding first quarter for 2024 for those who stuck to the bullish narrative by focusing on the positive rates of change and paying attention to the improvement in breadth as the rally has broadened since last October. Stocks soared yesterday with the Dow Jones Industrials having its best performing day of 2024, and the S&P 500 is on track for a 10% year-to-date gain. In other words, keeping it simple has been the way to win so far in 2024.

Finviz

Still, the pessimists keep at it, hoping to call a top in this runaway market. I continue to see relentless warnings about the Fed's benchmark rate staying "higher for longer," a strengthening dollar, the inverted yield curve, strapped consumers, growing budget deficits, a slowing rate of economic growth, extreme valuations, and a pick-up in speculative investing. Perhaps the most absurd warning of them all is that the market's performance has been largely due to a handful of mega-cap technology stocks, while the rest of the market has been left behind, resulting in an image of strength that is really a mirage. To the contrary, this concentration in performance is an opportunity, because the rotation I have been expecting this year if finally taking place. The technology and communication services sectors, which are home to the Magnificent 7, have been laggards over the past month, which I expect to continue as breadth improves and the foundation of the bull market strengthens.

Finviz

Critics of the bull market have also pointed to the poor relative performance of small cap stocks, which are domestically focused and a good proxy for the US economy, but they have also broken out from a two-year period of consolidation. In fact, the Russell 2000 index (IWM) is now outperforming the S&P 500 and its equal-weighted version over the trailing two months. This is another trend I expect to continue.

Stockcharts

Lastly, in another sign that the bulls will remain in charge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the S&P 500 has remained above 50 for nearly 100 consecutive trading days, which is one of its longest stretches on record. This measurement of price momentum has nothing to do with valuations, but valuations have been a horrible timing tool for those who are trying to determine when to buy or sell stocks. The rate of change in price momentum flipped from negative to positive last fall in October when the RSI rose from below 50 to above 50, and the market never looked back. The length of time we have seen the RSI hold above 50 bodes extremely well for market performance in the year ahead.

Stockcharts

I see minimal drawdowns in the S&P 500 between now and year end. While a 5% pullback is always in the cards, I think there will be so much money evacuating money market funds that realize lower rates of return as the year progresses that there will be a constant demand for risk assets as the economy lands softly. I will continue to keep it simple and ride this bull until rates of change in the high-frequency economic data dictate otherwise. Then I will revert to a more defensive position.