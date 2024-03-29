designer491

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

Within the financial markets, preferred shares have a rich history dating back to the 19th century when railway companies first introduced them. They offered investors a special perk: priority in receiving dividends over common shareholders. By the 1970s and 1980s, preferred shares became crucial for funding U.S. utilities' construction projects. In the early 1990s, U.S. banks turned to them to rebuild capital after the Savings and Loan crisis.

In recent years, preferreds have built a market of their own, with the global preferred and capital securities market being worth over $1.3 trillion as of December 2017 (including additional Tier 1 ("AT1") and Contingent Convertible ("CoCo") securities). This asset class brings much-needed income stability and dependability to your portfolio through the following:

Relatively higher yields: Preferred stocks often sport higher yields than common stock but lower than bonds from the same issuer. Safer income than common stocks: they get preferential treatment when it comes to dividend payments. According to Moody's research, the 30-year default rate on U.S. preferreds was 0.3%. Source.

Moody's Analytics

3. Easy to buy and sell: Preferred securities trade on exchanges, making them liquid and easily tradable, as opposed to bonds that trade on the OTC markets.

4. Lower minimum investment requirement than bonds: most preferred securities have a $25 liquidation preference, compared to the $1,000 blocks that OTC bonds trade at.

The relative safety of preferred securities' income makes them a good fit for your retirement needs. Let us review two excellent preferreds whose issuer just made strategic changes that make their dividends safer than before.

Pick#1: DBRG Preferreds - Up To 7.5% Yields

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) reported its Q4 and full-year financial results on February 20, and the company sees early benefits from generative AI demand, notably in its data center investments. While MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) was up across all four verticals - Data Center, Tower, Fiber, and Small Cells / Edge computing portfolios, the data center segment saw a whopping 24.8% YoY growth. We expect this to continue growing as AI investments are reflected in the earnings of the infrastructure companies. Source.

Investor Presentation

During FY 2023, DBRG successfully deconsolidated its Databank and Vantage SDC assets, which were the only remaining piece in the company's legacy "Operating" segment. In recent years, DBRG has been working to become an alternate asset manager in digital infrastructure as opposed to a company that operates the infrastructure. This deconsolidation is good news, as the bulk of the company's debt was the liabilities of these legacy businesses, and DBRG is well-positioned to function as a pure-play asset manager. This transaction resulted in $471 million in proceeds, and DBRG successfully reduced its consolidated debt by more than $5 billion (93%).

Investor Presentation

During the fourth quarter, DBRG reported a massive 59% YoY fee revenue growth, resulting in distributable earnings of $17.3 million (up from a deficit of $22.3 million in Q4 2022). The company maintains its quarterly dividend of $0.01/share, reflecting a $6.5 million annual spend.

We continue to see DBRG preferreds as meaningful buying opportunities for locking in high yields. The eagerness to adopt modern technologies, including generative AI, is driving demand for computation and connectivity, and DBRG will be a strong beneficiary. As such, the preferred dividends are secured by this booming, high-margin digital asset management business.

7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.H) - Yield 7.5%

7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.I) - Yield 7.5%

7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.J) - Yield 7.4%.

All three preferreds continue to present modestly discounted buys to lock 7.5% yields.

DBRG spent $24.5 million on interest expenses and $58.6 million on preferred dividends. Notably, the company generated $127.5 million in net income after preferred dividends, providing adequate safety for these obligations and the common stock dividend.

Author's Calculations

Investors should note that DBRG has been steadily buying back its discounted preferreds on the open market, and its annual preferred dividend spend has been visibly shrinking. The company remains in an excellent liquidity position to continue these purchases or pursue a redemption.

Pick #2: GNL Preferreds - Up To 9% Yields

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is a REIT that focuses on acquiring and managing a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. At the end of FY 2023, GNL operated a portfolio of 1300+ properties in 11 countries, with 80% of the SLR (Straight-Line Rent) earned in North America and the rest from Europe. GNL ended the fiscal year with an occupancy of 96% with a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. GNL's portfolio is adequately diversified across 803 tenants, and its top 10 tenants represented 21% of the SLR. Notably, 58% of GNL's SLR is derived from investment-grade tenants.

Since the acquisition of the Necessity Retail REIT, GNL is now an internally managed REIT with a heavy focus on divesting and disposing of non-core assets, especially those with near-term debt matrices and lease expirations. The REIT expects $400 million to $600 million of strategic dispositions in 2024.

The biggest news from the Q4 and full-year earnings announcement was management's decision to reduce the common dividend. Starting April 2024, GNL's common stock dividend will be $1.10/share annualized (down 22.5% from $1.42/share), and management expects this move to increase the amount of annualized cash by $74 million to further support debt reduction. As investors in the cumulative preferreds, this is a non-issue for us, as a common stock dividend is simply an expense that adds no monetary benefit.

A company struggling to maintain its dividend at an exorbitantly high payout ratio (or without appropriate coverage from cash flows) is detrimental to the long-term growth prospects of the company. Since the preferred securities we hold are perpetual, the health and well-being of the company over the long term are critical, and the new dividend is at a manageable 81.5% payout ratio (based on the $1.35/share midpoint AFFO guidance for FY 2024).

Debt reduction and asset disposition are prudent strategies to improve portfolio quality and reduce expenses. Both provide favorable outcomes for preferred shareholders in terms of better dividend coverage and improved profitability. During Q4, we saw glimpses of improving portfolio quality, with new leasing and renewals achieving 6% higher leasing spreads than expiring contracts. Moreover, new leases carried a weighted average lease term of 9.2 years (vs. the renewals that came at 6.1 years). Notably, 78% of GNL's leases have contractual rent increases, supporting organic revenue growth to combat inflationary pressures.

20% of GNL's debt carries variable rates, and the REIT's balance sheet has staggered maturities with a weighted average maturity duration of 3.2 years. To address its 2024 maturities, GNL completed an $80 million refinancing agreement, resulting in the extension of the maturity to 2029 at a 4.6% interest rate. The remainder of GNL's 2024 maturities will be handled through asset dispositions, refinancing, and available credit facilities. Source.

Investor Presentation

GNL ended FY 2023 with $162 million in cash and cash equivalents and a leverage ratio of 8.4x. The REIT expects leverage to decline to 7.4 - 7.8x by the end of FY 2024.

We do not recommend GNL common stock at this time, but the REIT has four classes of preferred stock, offering +8.5% yields and double-digit upside to par. Since almost all preferreds are similar in terms of yield and upside, we recommend readers choose the one that offers the best combination of yield and upside at the time of purchase.

7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (GNL.PR.A) - Yield 8.5%

6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (GNL.PR.B) - Yield 8.7%

7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (GNL.PR.D) - Yield 9.1%

7.5% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (GNL.PR.E) - Yield 8.7%.

During FY 2023, GNL spent $27.3 million on preferred stock dividends (this number will be higher in FY 2024 to account for a full year of dividends towards GNL-D and GNL-E. We estimate this to be ~45 million). GNL generated $199.8 million in Adjusted Funds From Operations (a metric that GNL calculates after preferred shareholder obligations are met), indicating solid coverage for preferred dividends. GNL's new common dividend will cost $156.8 million annually, assuming no change in shares outstanding, and will be sufficiently covered by the company's $1.30-1.40/share AFFO guidance for FY 2024.

Conclusion

In retirement, it's essential to have a reliable source of income. Preferred stocks and bonds are great options for stability. They often cost the issuer considerably less than regular stock dividends or interest payments, making them less volatile. Even though their prices can change with interest rates, a diversified portfolio of preferred stocks can provide steady income.

Given the uncertain market and economic conditions, our Investing Group has been suggesting fixed income for nearly two years. We maintain a robust portfolio of over 50 preferred stocks with a target yield of over 9% to ensure income stability, no matter the interest rate changes. Every Sunday, we send out a report to our subscribers, highlighting the best fixed-income opportunities available. This article discusses two sets of preferreds offering yields of up to 9% with healthy price upside potential. Both issuers have made strategic decisions supporting their long-term growth, benefiting us as preferred shareholders.

As an income investor, my strategy is to buy discounted perpetual preferred stocks and hold onto them until they are called or until there's a significant increase in their prices due to changes in interest rates. By purchasing them at a discount and enjoying high yields, I get paid while waiting for these scenarios to play out. This is the essence of the Income Method and the joy of Income Investing.