Qualcomm: New Growth Opportunities As It Launches Competitive CPU/Smartphone Chipsets

Mar. 28, 2024 9:50 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • With Mckinsey estimating a total economic benefits of up to $7.9T annually from Generative AI alone, it is unsurprising that the consortium hopes to "loosen NVDA's 20Y lead."
  • It goes without saying that the intensified R&D investments may potentially trigger bottom line headwinds to QCOM, even though it remains relatively well capitalized thus far.
  • Then again, QCOM's 2021 acquisition of Nuvia has proven fruitful, attributed to the introduction of its custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU with X Elite chips in October 2023.
  • The next-gen smartphone Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is also rumored to exceed AAPL A18 chips' capabilities in a single-core test, potentially sustaining its market leadership in the smartphone segment.
  • As a result of the new growth opportunities, QCOM offers a relatively attractive risk/ reward ratio for growth and dividend oriented investors.
Business man running on arrow shaped bridge to the light

Eoneren

We previously covered QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in January 2024, discussing why it remained well poised to grow through the decade, thanks to the bottoming of the handset and automotive markets.

This was significantly aided by the renewed 5G modem contract with

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

