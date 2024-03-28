When To Cash In On Your Winners

Mar. 28, 2024 9:15 AM ET23 Comments
The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.72K Followers

Summary

  • As a dividend growth investor, I choose stocks I want to keep for a long time, not for a quick buck.
  • Every quarter, I review all holdings in my portfolio to see how they’re evolving with their most recent quarterly results.
  • If you are retired, you might have to cash in on your winners by selling a few shares to supplement your income.

Overjoyed young man surrounded by US dollars

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

All investors share a goal. Making profit. How do you know when to cash in on your winners? A stock is up 20%-50%-75%. Will it keep going up? Is it about to crash? You feel you should sell, but you like that stock... Selling

This article was written by

The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.72K Followers
My name is Mike and I’m the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I earned my bachelor degree in finance-marketing, own a CFP title along with an MBA in financial services. Besides being a passionate investor, I’m also happily married with three beautiful children. I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites. You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News