Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Crumbled Under The Weight Of AI Exuberance

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has fallen almost 25% from its March 2024 highs, entering a bear market decline.
  • Late buyers who purchased AMD near the $230 mark may have become "exit liquidity" for astute profit-takers.
  • AMD hasn't convinced Wall Street that it can monetize AI fast enough to lift AMD's earnings estimates significantly.
  • AMD's AI hype has driven its optimism to unsustainable levels without a steep pullback to dissipate the FOMO.
  • Unless we get a steeper pullback, I urge investors to stay out and avoid chasing AMD further.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Late Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors who decided to chase AMD's surge at its March 2024 highs have suffered a setback, as AMD fell almost 25% toward this week's lows, entering a bear market decline. I provided a

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
33.14K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing. He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News