Marex Is Growing Quickly And Profitably

Marex Group plc (MRX.) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Marex provides financial trading services to companies worldwide and is growing revenue and profits impressively.

The IPO will likely be successful, but pricing and valuation will be critical for investors.

What Does Marex Do?

London, UK-based Marex Group plc was founded to provide a range of financial market access capabilities to companies seeking to trade on securities and commodity markets.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ian Lowitt, who has been with the firm since November 2012 and was previously Chief Operating Officer of Barclays Wealth America and, prior to that, worked at Lehman Brother as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Clearing

Agency and Execution

Market Making

Hedging and Investment Solutions.

As of December 31, 2023, Marex has booked fair market value investment of $232 million from investors, including Amphitryon Ltd. and Ocean Ring Jersey Co Limited.

The company has a diverse base of over 4,000 clients, including traditional consumers and producers of commodities including energy and other commodities.

The firm provides access to 58 exchanges worldwide, and can create bespoke, off-exchange hedging solutions.

Compensation & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased slightly as revenues have grown quickly, as the figures below indicate:

Compensation & Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 61.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 61.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Compensation & Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Compensation & Benefits expense, was 0.7x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Marex’ Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by The Business Research Company, the market for commodities brokerage and derivatives is forecasted to reach $611 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued digitization of relevant markets, with North America accounting for the largest market share of activity worldwide.

Also, an Oliver Wyman report indicated that the commodity trading industry likely produced its first ever $100 billion gross profit year in 2022, coming off pandemic-era volatility as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The key commodities driving commodity trading were oil and natural gas. The chart below shows the breakdown of various industry contributors to activity:

Oliver Wyman

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

ADM Investor Services

RJ O'Brien

StoneX

Large investment banks

Citadel

DRW

DV Trading

Koch

Societe Generale

Sucden Financial

Virtu

Macquarie

Cargill

Others.

Marex Group plc Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top line revenue

Increasing before-tax profit

Growing comprehensive income

Reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,244,600,000 75.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 711,100,000 Before-tax Profit (Loss) Period Before-tax Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 196,500,000 15.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 121,600,000 17.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 139,000,000 11.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 97,300,000 13.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 181,900,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 265,600,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Marex had $2 billion in cash, equivalents and unpledged treasury instruments and $17 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $172.9 million.

Marex Group plc’s IPO Information

Marex intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may be as high as $500 million.

There have been no existing or prospective shareholders that have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

It appears there will be some shareholders who will seek to sell their shares into the IPO.

Leadership said it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital, to fund incremental growth and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company's IPO roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company is subject to various legal proceedings, claims and actions, but management does not believe the outcome of such proceedings would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operation.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

MRX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate working capital needs.

Marex’ financials have generated quickly growing top line revenue, sharply higher before-tax profit, increasing comprehensive income but lowered cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $172.9 million.

Compensation & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue has risen minimally as revenue has jumped; its Compensation & Benefits efficiency multiple was 0.7x in the most recent reported period.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends on a quarterly basis at the discretion of the board of directors. On February 6, 2024, the company paid an interim dividend of $44.1 million to its shareholders.

MRX’ recent capital spending history indicates it has spent comparatively little on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing trading connectivity has grown significantly in recent years as the digitization has continued to increase.

Risks to the firm’s future as a public company include its exposure to lower interest rate trends and to economic or financial sanctions against parties involved in conflict, which may reduce its ability to effect trading in affected markets.

Also, the worsening economic activity may result in growing client defaults on margin accounts and the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union may further adversely affect the company's business operations.

The IPO will likely be successful due to Marex Group plc's recent strong growth and profit history.

But, pricing and valuation will be an important determinant in whether investors should seek to participate in the IPO.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.