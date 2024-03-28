Sector Spotlight: Retail Could Break Out In 2024

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Marcus & Millichap (MMI) released its popular 2024 Retail National Investment Forecast. This year’s report was particularly optimistic, highlighting significant job growth, migration patterns, rising retail space demand, and a relative absence of new supply.

Reviewing Retail REITs’ stock market performances, we have to believe too few investors read the report and that those that did were not sufficiently impressed to step off the sidelines and buy shares.

Sector Spotlight: Shopping Center REITs – Total Return Y-T-D 03/26/2024

On average, retail REIT share prices have declined more this year than the REIT sector as a whole. Let’s review the report in an attempt to determine if the market decline is warranted or if it has amplified the investment opportunity.

Index Methodology

From the report:

“The NRI ranks 50 major markets on a group of 12-month, forward-looking economic indicators and supply and demand variables. Metros are ranked based on their cumulative weighted average scores for various indicators, including projected job growth, vacancy, construction, retail sales, rents, historical price appreciation and cap rate trends. Weighing the history, forecasts and incremental change over the next year, the Index is designed to show relative supply and demand conditions at the market level.”

Additionally, considerations were made for regional and national economic outlook, regional and national outlook for retail, capital markets, and investment outlook. The report doesn’t solve for selection of an individual investment or single REIT, but it does set us on a path to see how a company might perform within these considerations.

Following Multifamily Development

Developers of all types are driven by various demographic metrics including migration, household formation, job growth, and household income. Coupling the migratory trends with ready access to low-cost lending in the first two years of the pandemic, it is easy to understand the abundant new supply of multifamily housing in the Sun Belt. Plenty of new apartments, but very little new retail space to serve the south’s new populations of consumers.

These simple metrics are why Florida and Texas dominate the top 3rd of MMI’s 2024 index. Other markets will function within their own dynamics, but in-migration without follow-on retail construction creates a vacancy/rent rate proposition that favors Sun Belt shopping center landlords.

The List

The last 50 pages of the report provides insight into the specific factors that earned each metro its ranking and it is worth an investor’s time to study it and gain perspective about a given market’s environment. Our intended enhancement here is to use our Property Directory to identify which REITs have exposure to the top ten markets.

Specific Market Metrics of the Top 5

The survey results run a surprising spectrum of exposure with Urban Edge (UE) and Retail Opportunity (ROIC) having no presence in the top 10 markets, while InvenTrust Properties (IVT) is in 9 of the top 10 markets and Whitestone REIT (WSR) has nearly 40% of its entire portfolio concentrated into just 3 of the top 10 markets. Geography and demographics are, of course, only a first step in fundamental investment analysis, but it is a good running start to identifying potential growth.

Traditionally, our research has caused us to home in on the issues that are the cheapest among their peer set. This has proven a fruitful path in letting us identify value that we hope the market will eventually come to appreciate. With the retail sector seeing a lot of REIT to REIT M&A activity over the last few years, we’ve developed a curiosity about potential acquirers. While we have previously dismissed an issue like InvenTrust as simply being fully priced, we have newfound respect for the currency its strengths afford in pursuit of external growth opportunities. No stone should be left unturned.

Retail Real Estate Looks Poised to Take Off

The Marcus & Millichap 2024 Retail Forecast presented a broad foundation of data that makes us believe their optimism for the sector is sound. The resilient US economy and sustaining job growth creates a growing demand for retail in the absence of new supply. Rising occupancy and rapidly growing rents in recent sector earnings reports set the stage for outsized investment returns. The poor share price performances of the 1st quarter present an advantaged entry point as we anticipate reports of continued lease roll-ups as earnings season commences at the end of April.