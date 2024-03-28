Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sector Spotlight: Retail Could Break Out In 2024

Mar. 28, 2024 10:38 AM ETMMI, UE, IVT, WSR
Ross Bowler
Summary

  • Retail REIT share prices have declined more than the overall REIT sector, presenting a potential investment opportunity.
  • The Marcus & Millichap 2024 Retail Forecast highlights job growth, migration patterns, and rising retail space demand.
  • The top markets for retail investment are dominated by Florida and Texas, creating opportunities for shopping center landlords in the Sun Belt.

Excited Hispanic woman holding shopping bags

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Marcus & Millichap (MMI) released its popular 2024 Retail National Investment Forecast. This year’s report was particularly optimistic, highlighting significant job growth, migration patterns, rising retail space demand, and a relative absence of new supply.

Reviewing Retail REITs’ stock market performances, we have to believe too few investors read the report and that those that did were not sufficiently impressed to step off the sidelines and buy shares.

Sector Spotlight: Shopping Center REITs – Total Return Y-T-D 03/26/2024

A red and white graph Description automatically generated

S&P Capital IQ

On average, retail REIT share prices have declined more this year than the REIT sector as a whole. Let’s review the report in an attempt to determine if the market decline is warranted or if it has amplified the investment opportunity.

Index Methodology

From the report:

“The NRI ranks 50 major markets on a group of 12-month, forward-looking economic indicators and supply and demand variables. Metros are ranked based on their cumulative weighted average scores for various indicators, including projected job growth, vacancy, construction, retail sales, rents, historical price appreciation and cap rate trends. Weighing the history, forecasts and incremental change over the next year, the Index is designed to show relative supply and demand conditions at the market level.”

Additionally, considerations were made for regional and national economic outlook, regional and national outlook for retail, capital markets, and investment outlook. The report doesn’t solve for selection of an individual investment or single REIT, but it does set us on a path to see how a company might perform within these considerations.

Following Multifamily Development

Developers of all types are driven by various demographic metrics including migration, household formation, job growth, and household income. Coupling the migratory trends with ready access to low-cost lending in the first two years of the pandemic, it is easy to understand the abundant new supply of multifamily housing in the Sun Belt. Plenty of new apartments, but very little new retail space to serve the south’s new populations of consumers.

These simple metrics are why Florida and Texas dominate the top 3rd of MMI’s 2024 index. Other markets will function within their own dynamics, but in-migration without follow-on retail construction creates a vacancy/rent rate proposition that favors Sun Belt shopping center landlords.

A map of the united states with colored dots Description automatically generated

Marcus & Millichap

The List

A list of cities with numbers Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Marcus & Millichap

The last 50 pages of the report provides insight into the specific factors that earned each metro its ranking and it is worth an investor’s time to study it and gain perspective about a given market’s environment. Our intended enhancement here is to use our Property Directory to identify which REITs have exposure to the top ten markets.

A close-up of a table Description automatically generated

2MCAC

Specific Market Metrics of the Top 5

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

MMI and 2MCAC

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

MMI and 2MCAC

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

MMI and 2MCAC

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

MMI and 2MCAC

A screenshot of a document Description automatically generated

MMI and 2MCAC

The survey results run a surprising spectrum of exposure with Urban Edge (UE) and Retail Opportunity (ROIC) having no presence in the top 10 markets, while InvenTrust Properties (IVT) is in 9 of the top 10 markets and Whitestone REIT (WSR) has nearly 40% of its entire portfolio concentrated into just 3 of the top 10 markets. Geography and demographics are, of course, only a first step in fundamental investment analysis, but it is a good running start to identifying potential growth.

Traditionally, our research has caused us to home in on the issues that are the cheapest among their peer set. This has proven a fruitful path in letting us identify value that we hope the market will eventually come to appreciate. With the retail sector seeing a lot of REIT to REIT M&A activity over the last few years, we’ve developed a curiosity about potential acquirers. While we have previously dismissed an issue like InvenTrust as simply being fully priced, we have newfound respect for the currency its strengths afford in pursuit of external growth opportunities. No stone should be left unturned.

Retail Real Estate Looks Poised to Take Off

The Marcus & Millichap 2024 Retail Forecast presented a broad foundation of data that makes us believe their optimism for the sector is sound. The resilient US economy and sustaining job growth creates a growing demand for retail in the absence of new supply. Rising occupancy and rapidly growing rents in recent sector earnings reports set the stage for outsized investment returns. The poor share price performances of the 1st quarter present an advantaged entry point as we anticipate reports of continued lease roll-ups as earnings season commences at the end of April.

Access the full property directory at  Portfolio Income Solutions! 

We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial

This article was written by

Ross Bowler
Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

