XPH: A More Balanced Way To Get Exposure To Pharmaceuticals

Certain pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly have been on fire given the demand for GLP-1 and weight loss medications, but the broader industry should not be disregarded. When it comes to investing in the pharmaceutical industry overall, the SPDR® S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) is a good option. This exchange-traded fund offers exposure to the U.S. pharmaceuticals sector, allowing investors to gain broad-based exposure to the industry.

XPH was launched in 2006 and is designed to track the performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. This index represents the pharmaceuticals segment of the S&P Total Market Index (S&P TMI), which is designed to track the broad U.S. equity market. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, XPH aims to provide investors with a cost-effective way to gain exposure to the sector.

Analysis of ETF Holdings

To fully understand the potential of investing in XPH, it is important to delve into the individual holdings of the ETF. Here are the top 5 holdings of XPH and their definitions:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM): an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for central nervous system disorders with a portfolio that includes commercial products like Auvelity® and Sunosi®, as well as a pipeline of potential therapies undergoing clinical trials. The weighting is 4.80%. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): a global pharmaceutical leader that develops and markets a wide range of medicines in several therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, with a commitment to research and improving patient outcomes. The weighting is 4.70%. Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): a leading global healthcare company that offers innovative prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, with a strong focus on scientific research and improving global health. The weighting is 4.70%. Pfizer Inc. (PFE): a premier biopharmaceutical corporation with a diverse portfolio that includes blockbuster drugs, a robust pipeline of innovative therapies, and a leading presence in areas such as immunology, oncology, cardiology, and vaccines. The weighting is 4.69%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (JAZZ): a specialty biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for serious diseases, with a focus on sleep disorders, epilepsy, and oncology, featuring a diverse portfolio of marketed products including Xyrem and Sunosi, and a robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. The weighting is 4.64%.

These individual holdings offer investors exposure to a diverse range of pharmaceutical companies, providing potential for growth and diversification within the pharmaceutical sector.

Peer Comparison

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) is a good comp to XPH. IHE, which tracks the broader Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index, includes a wider range of companies within the pharmaceuticals sector, such as manufacturers, distributors, and biotechnology firms. While XPH may have more targeted exposure, IHE has significantly outperformed. The reason? IHE has 22% in Eli Lilly. This is a situation where the weighting differential of the top stocks explains the huge performance differential. I don't view this as a negative though given that Eli Lilly has already moved so much more than many other pharmaceutical names.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in XPH

Before deciding to invest in XPH, it is crucial to consider the potential pros and cons associated with this investment. Here are some key points to consider:

Pros:

Exposure to the pharmaceuticals sector: XPH provides investors with targeted exposure to the pharmaceuticals sector, allowing them to benefit from potential growth opportunities within the industry. Diversification: By investing in XPH, investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical companies, reducing the risk associated with investing in individual stocks. Potential for growth: The pharmaceutical industry is driven by innovation and advancements in medical science, which can lead to significant growth opportunities for companies operating in this sector.

Cons:

Regulatory challenges: The pharmaceutical industry is subject to stringent regulations and approvals, which can pose challenges for companies operating in this sector. Patent expirations: Many pharmaceutical companies face the risk of patent expirations, which can lead to a loss of revenue and increased competition from generic drug manufacturers. Pricing pressures: The pharmaceutical industry is also susceptible to pricing pressures, as governments and healthcare systems seek to control healthcare costs.

Conclusion

Investing in the SPDR® S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF provides investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the pharmaceuticals sector without the outsized exposure to runaway winners like Eli Lilly. I think this is a good fund despite its disappointing performance in the last several years, and if you're bullish on the sector overall while wanting to be careful with having too much exposure to any single holding in an ETF, this is worth considering.