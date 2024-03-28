da-kuk

One of the worst performing stocks in the market in recent years has been Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). Shares of the communication services provider have lost a majority of their value as revenues have shrunk and the once strong dividend was eliminated due to financial concerns. Recently, the company finalized its large debt restructuring plan, which means it is time for management to get things going again.

When I covered the name back in November, the company had just reported its Q3 results. Revenues were down 17% year over year mainly due to asset sales, but they did come in slightly ahead of street estimates. Management also announced a large plan to address the company's large debt maturity wall over the next couple of years. I was bearish at the time given that the company was guiding to more interest expenses and needed to undergo a separate corporate restructuring plan. Shares have rallied more than 50% since, more than double the return of the S&P 500, but that still leaves them down around 86% over the past five years.

In early February, the company announced Q4 results, which were a bit mixed. Revenues and adjusted earnings both came in ahead of expectations, but management didn't commit to previous guidance for total sales in 2024. Free cash flow guidance for $100 million to $300 million seemed better than the original forecast for zero to $200 million. However, the new range also included a $700 million tax refund that was expected to be received during the first quarter of 2024. That implies that the company's regular operations could burn half a billion dollars this year. As the chart below shows, the latest asset sale in Q4 reduced the net debt pile a little more, but it still remains at nearly $18 billion.

Lumen Net Debt (Company Filings)

In recent days, the company finalized its transaction support agreement, a major debt restructuring plan with many of its key lenders. Essentially, this plan removed the risk of bankruptcy in the near term, while pushing the debt pile back a few years, albeit at a much higher interest cost. Here are the key details of the debt plan:

Lumen’s near-term debt maturity profile has significantly improved, with the amount of maturities outstanding for 2025 to 2026 reduced from approximately $2.1 billion to approximately $600 million and total maturities outstanding for 2027 reduced from approximately $9.5 billion to approximately $800 million. Following the closing of the TSA transactions, Lumen is in a strengthened liquidity position, including as a result of closing a new approximately $1 billion revolving credit facility maturing in June 2028 and completing the private placement of $1.325 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due November 2029.

The clock is now ticking for the company to execute its turnaround. Analysts do not expect total revenues to start growing again for at least a few years, and that assumes that there are no more asset sales. Previous divestitures have cut down the company's Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow production, so outside of that tax refund, cash burn will be key to watch moving forward.

Part of the reason why profitability has also been hit has been the increase in US interest rates to levels higher than previously expected. As a reminder, investors had been expecting the Fed to cut perhaps as early as late 2023, but that timeline has been pushed back at least 6 months. With Lumen carrying a lot of unhedged variable rate debt in recent years, even cutting the debt pile down roughly in half didn't lead to as dramatic of a reduction in interest expenses as much as one might have hoped for a few years ago.

When it comes to the current valuation, things are a bit tricky here. Lumen finished Wednesday's trading session at $1.58, giving the company a market cap of about $1.60 billion. However, the book value of equity at the end of 2023 stood at just about 41 cents per share. Unfortunately, nearly 22% of the company's assets were either goodwill or intangibles, which may not be very valuable in a sale, so true equity here could actually be negative. Basically, in accounting terms, the stock could be a zero based on tangible book value in my opinion.

When we look at wall street analysts, the average price target is $1.72, implying high single digit percentage upside from current levels. However, I should point out that the stock has traded at or below (sometimes quite significantly) that average for most of the past two years. It was just about 18 months ago that the street saw Lumen as worth more than $11, but price targets have been sliced and diced ever since. Essentially, the street has been playing catch-up to the stock's slide.

Today, I am continuing to rate the stock a sell, at least for the next couple of quarters. The company still has a lot of work ahead of it, trying to get the overall revenue base to stop declining. Even if those trends start to improve, cash burn in the coming quarters will only hurt the profitability picture due to higher net interest costs. If management can get Lumen back to some small positive cash flow in the coming year or two, it will all be going to debt repayments, so we aren't seeing the return of the dividend or share repurchases anytime soon.

To get me back to a hold rating, I need to see a couple of things. First, I want to see another quarter or two of results, to see if the revenue picture is showing any signs of meaningful improvement. Second, I need to see how full year guidance fares given the transaction support agreement has been finalized. Finally, I need to hear if management has decided on any more asset sales, because that could change the turnaround trajectory yet again.

In the end, Lumen shares have bounced considerably off their recent lows in percentage terms, but the stock still remains well below where it was in previous years. The transaction support agreement has finally been completed, pushing the debt wall back by a couple of years. Now it is time for company management to show that the business has stabilized and can get back to some meaningful positive cash flow generation, or we're just kicking the can down the road here, delaying the inevitable. Given the history of multiple major disappointments in recent years, I'm going to remain skeptical about Lumen until proven otherwise.