Introduction

It's time to discuss United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), a stock I haven't covered since November 13, 2023.

Back then, I went with the title "Down 40%, 5%-Yielding UPS Is Getting Attractive."

One of the problems I always had with UPS is its poor total return. Since 2004, it has returned just 5.2% per year, which is a horrible performance.

Over the past ten years, UPS has returned 107%, lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 130 points.

Data by YCharts

This poor performance is mainly due to the company's cyclical behavior and labor/capital-intensive business model. Strong rallies are often followed by steep declines whenever economic growth goes south.

However, in November, I turned bullish. Here's part of my takeaway:

The company's focus on efficiency and growth, particularly in healthcare logistics and e-commerce returns, positions it for long-term success. While economic uncertainties persist, UPS's potential fair value of $221 suggests an appealing investment opportunity, though caution is advised in light of economic challenges.

Since then, shares have returned 8%, lagging the S&P 500 by 11 points.

That said, the company just held its annual Analyst/Investor Day, which brought us a massive amount of data to work with.

In this article, I'll give you the details and explain why the company continues to be attractively valued - despite my belief that it continues to have an unfavorable longer-term risk/reward.

So, let's get to it!

Re-Shaping UPS For Elevated Future Growth

In addition to cyclical risks, UPS is prone to increasing competition. One chart I have used in prior articles is the one below, which shows that Amazon (AMZN) has taken over the parcel market in the United States.

Last year, it delivered more packages than UPS after exceeding FedEx volumes in 2019.

Wall Street Journal

By now, it's no hidden secret that Amazon has used its increasingly efficient network of distribution centers to take over a market that could provide it with additional revenue and growth opportunities.

UPS knows this and isn't going to compete by throwing more money at a low-margin business.

While UPS won't just give up, it is increasingly diversifying its business, looking for higher-return opportunities that come with diversification and profitability benefits.

Hence, as one can imagine, the Analyst/Investor Day was all about future growth.

One of the first things the company mentioned was the inauguration of its new air hanger at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, a 5.2 million square feet facility capable of processing more than 410 thousand packages per hour and 360 daily inbound and outbound flights.

This is based on "cutting-edge" technology and its logistics network that is expected to further improve delivery reliability.

Fortune Magazine

This technology consists of a lot of robots.

As reported by Fortune Magazine:

The robots help increase worker retention by about 30% and reduce injuries from lifting heavy objects and repetitive motion by 40%, Seward said. The warehouse workers are separate from UPS’s main small-package delivery business and are non-union employees.

On top of investments in infrastructure, the company has allocated more money to diversification purposes. This includes healthcare.

Through targeted acquisitions, including Bomi and MNX Global Logistics, UPS has massively improved its healthcare logistics capabilities. This includes expanding its footprint to over 17 million square feet of healthcare facilities.

United Parcel Service

This expansion achieves two things:

It helps UPS to tap into a highly lucrative market, as healthcare shipments often include high-value products.

It facilitates innovation and meets changing consumer demands.

It also needs to be said that this market is bigger than one might have expected. According to UPS, the total healthcare logistics market is $152 billion.

United Parcel Service

Related to this strategic shift, the company is moving into other segments, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and supply chain solutions.

During its Analyst/Investor Day, UPS noted that it has intensified its focus on this area by improving time and transit offerings, expanding digital access programs, and increasing SMB penetration in the entire U.S. market.

Since 2021, the "penetration" has increased by roughly 200 basis points to 29%. Revenue per piece has improved by 12% during this period.

United Parcel Service

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions, including Roadie delivery solutions and Happy Returns, have further improved the company's portfolio.

These improvements allow UPS to offer solutions tailored to the needs of SMBs and e-commerce customers. This goes beyond "generic" parcel services.

For example, Roadie improves the company's same-day delivery operations. Happy Returns improves UPS' reverse logistics in an environment where effortless product returns are increasingly important for e-commerce players.

United Parcel Service

Adding to that, UPS has a system called UPS Symphony, a supply chain portal that uses cloud-based tools to manage warehouse and transportation data. So far, this platform manages more than $1 billion in revenue and allows UPS to turn into a one-stop shop for businesses seeking end-to-end logistics services.

United Parcel Service

It also has something called a "1+2 plan".

As one can imagine, the 1+2 plan consists of two key components.

The "1" represents the first year and the "2" stands for the subsequent two years of the strategic roadmap. Each phase of the plan is strategically designed to address specific priorities and objectives to enhance longer-term growth.

In the initial phase of the "1+2 plan," UPS prioritizes volume, revenue, and operating profit. This includes initiatives like accelerating volume and revenue growth and optimizing operational efficiencies. This also includes emerging market opportunities, but more on that later.

In the two years after that, the company aims to further improve margins.

United Parcel Service

With that in mind, it's important to mention that the company's plans to benefit from emerging markets and changing trends include China and shifting supply chains.

According to UPS, as a response to factors like rising costs, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, roughly 20% of manufacturing activities have relocated from China to alternative markets, including Mexico, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Poland.

United Parcel Service

Relocating supply chains is extremely difficult, as it often requires changing relationships and operations that have been built over multiple decades.

Hence, UPS aims to use its improved network and end-to-end solutions to support companies in these endeavors.

In major Asian markets, the company expects to drive 2.5x market growth through operational and commercial investments, including a better air network, a bigger portfolio of operations and services, better customs brokerage, and better alignment between global operations.

United Parcel Service

Personally, I'm very bullish on these operations, as I have been on top of these economic re-shoring and de-globalization trends since the pandemic.

These inflationary trends are good news for companies with the capabilities to support clients to reshape supply chains. This is a market that is very hard to disrupt for emerging players, as it requires hardware, existing relationships, and interconnected technologies.

I believe UPS is making some very smart moves here.

Growth Targets & Shareholder Value

Now, let me add some numbers to the developments we just discussed.

Last year, UPS generated $91 billion in revenue. That number is expected to rise to $114 billion. That's an expected increase of 25% in three years.

Ignoring $6 billion in inorganic growth, organic growth is expected to be $17 billion. This indicates organic growth expectations of 19%.

Domestic operations are expected to add $10 billion in revenue, supported by SMB growth, new Select Enterprise Customers, and an overall service improvement.

International operations are expected to see $2.3 billion in revenue growth, mainly driven by Asian diversification and nearshoring.

Further supply chain improvements are expected to add close to $5 billion in revenue.

United Parcel Service

Moreover, adjusted profit is expected to grow by more than 40% during this period - all of it organically. Including acquired growth, adjusted operating profit is expected to add 50% through 2026.

As we can see below, the main driver is expected to be higher margins, specifically higher revenue per piece.

United Parcel Service

Even better, the company aims to grow free cash flow to roughly $7 billion by 2026. This would imply a 5.5% free cash flow yield based on its current $126 billion market cap.

This bodes well for its investors. After all, growing a dividend is its second-most important capital allocation priority - behind reinvesting in its business.

United Parcel Service

After hiking its quarterly dividend by a penny (0.6%) to $1.63 per share on January 30, it currently yields 4.4%.

This dividend is protected by a $8.28 in expected 2024 EPS. This implies a 79% payout ratio. Next year, EPS is expected to rise to $9.75, implying a 66% payout ratio. These EPS expectations are analyst expectations that can be found in the FAST Graphs chart in the valuation part of this article.

Data by YCharts

In other words, while the company's growth plans are ambitious, we will likely see subdued dividend growth for the next few years, as UPS has a somewhat elevated payout ratio - at least compared to its 50% payout target.

However, that shouldn't be a huge issue, as elevated dividend growth after the pandemic has resulted in a juicy dividend yield while investors wait for dividend growth to accelerate again.

Valuation

UPS is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 17.0x. This is below its normalized 19.5x multiple.

Moreover, we see that analysts have incorporated economic weakness into their models, expecting a 6% EPS contraction in 2024 after a 32% contraction in 2023.

FAST Graphs

If the company is able to execute its growth plans and benefit from an economic recovery, it could return north of 16% per year to a fair price target of roughly $208.

All things considered, I like what UPS is doing. The company is using its existing platform to target growth markets, improve margins, and use strategic moves to reshape its capabilities for the transportation industry of the future.

At current prices, I believe that UPS will remain undervalued.

The only reason why I am not invested is that I have significant transportation exposure already, especially investments aimed at economic re-shoring themes.

I also continue to dislike the long-term(!) risk/reward of capital-intensive transportation companies that are not railroads. However, that's a personal view of things, as I tend to apply a multi-decade approach to my investments. Please feel free to disagree with me here.

Takeaway

UPS is adapting to market shifts by diversifying into high-growth sectors like healthcare logistics and e-commerce.

Recent investments in technology and acquisitions demonstrate its commitment to driving revenue and profit growth.

Despite economic uncertainties, UPS presents an attractive investment opportunity with its focus on shareholder value and undervalued stock.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diversification: UPS is strategically expanding into higher-margin sectors like healthcare logistics and e-commerce.

UPS is strategically expanding into higher-margin sectors like healthcare logistics and e-commerce. Investment in Efficiency: The company's focus on technology and acquisitions shows its commitment to improving operational efficiency and profitability.

The company's focus on technology and acquisitions shows its commitment to improving operational efficiency and profitability. Dividend Growth: With a current yield of 4.4% and expectations for free cash flow growth, UPS offers attractive dividends for investors seeking income.

With a current yield of 4.4% and expectations for free cash flow growth, UPS offers attractive dividends for investors seeking income. Undervalued Stock: Due to its growth prospects, UPS remains undervalued.

Cons: