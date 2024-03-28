Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 10:08 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Stock
Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Barrett - SVP, Legal Affairs
Corey Fishman - CEO
Judy Matthews - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Yip - H. C. Wainwright
Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs. Louise, please go ahead.

Louise Barrett

Thank you, Emily. Good morning, and welcome to Interim Therapeutics’ fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business update conference call.

A press release with our fourth quarter full year results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our website. We are joined this morning by Chief Executive Officer, Corey Fishman; and our Chief Financial Officer, Judy Matthews. Cory will provide some opening remarks, Judy will provide details on our financial results, and then we’ll open the lines for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the information presented on this conference call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies and prospects for our business, including the development, therapeutic and market potential of oral sulopenem, our ability to address the deficiencies set out in the complete response letter received from the FDA in July 2021, the expected timing of resubmission of our NDA, the expected timing of review by the of the resubmission by the FDA, the sufficiency of our cash resources to fund our operating expenses into 2025, the term and coverage provided by our patent and other intellectual property rights, and the company's strategic process to sell, license, or otherwise dispose of its rights to sulopenem

