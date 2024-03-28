Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - Investor Relations, The Equity Group Inc.
Meryl Golden - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Gravelle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Old - Long Meadow Investors, LLC

Operator

Hello. And welcome to the Kingstone Companies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, let's turn the call over to Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group and Kingstone's investor relations representative. Karin, you may begin.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone.

Joining us on the call today will be Chief Executive Officer, Meryl Golden, and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Gravelle.

On behalf of the company, I would like to note that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from projected results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Kingstone undertakes no obligation to update the information discussed. For more information, please refer to the section entitled Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition in Part 1, Item 1A of the company's latest Form 10-K.

Additionally, today's remarks may include references to non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP figures, please see the tables in the latest earnings release.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Meryl Golden. Meryl, you may begin.

Meryl Golden

Thanks, Karin. And good morning, everyone. As I reflect on my first six months serving as CEO of Kingstone, it has been a journey of immense learning, and I am truly honored to have been entrusted to lead this great company. I want to thank our investors for

Recommended For You

About KINS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KINS

Trending Analysis

Trending News